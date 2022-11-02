Advanced search
    GAN   BMG3728V1090

GAN LIMITED

(GAN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
1.920 USD   -4.48%
07:31aGAN Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for November 14, 2022
BU
09/29Northland Adjusts GAN's Price Target to $2.50 From $3.50, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
09/28GAN Launches B2B Sportsbook Technology Platform for Island View Casino
MT
GAN Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for November 14, 2022

11/02/2022 | 07:31am EDT
GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading North American B2B technology provider of real money internet gaming solutions and a leading International B2C operator of Internet sports betting, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after market close on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 PM ET that same day.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

Monday, November 14, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET

Webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/ganlimited20221114

U.S. Toll-Free Dial In:

877-407-0989

International Dial In:

201-389-0921

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the “Results and Presentations” page of the Company’s website.

About GAN Limited
GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in select European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gaming, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual Simulated Gaming. Additional information about GAN can be found online at www.GAN.com.


© Business Wire 2022
