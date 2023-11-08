Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) to Sega Sammy Creation Inc. for $1.97 per share in cash is fair to GAN shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages GAN shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether GAN and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for GAN shareholders; (2) determine whether Sega is underpaying for GAN; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for GAN shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of GAN shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108799810/en/