GAN : To Host Virtual Investor Event on October 15, 2021

GAN’s executive leadership team to provide insight into the Company’s business opportunities and long-term outlook

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Event on Friday, October 15, 2021.

The presentation will begin at 11:00 AM EDT and will be webcasted within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. The recording of the presentation will be accessible for approximately 90 days on the Company's website. The presentation is open to all interested parties.

GAN’s executive management team will also hold a Question & Answer session. If you have any questions for the management team, please submit them to rshore@GAN.com or GAN@alpha-ir.com before or during the event.

Live Webcast Stream Details

Date/Time: Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM EDT

Webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/gan20211004

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in select European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports betting and social casino gaming branded as ‘Simulated Gaming’.

