    GAN   BMG3728V1090

GAN LIMITED

(GAN)
  Report
GAN : To Host Virtual Investor Event on October 15, 2021

10/12/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
GAN’s executive leadership team to provide insight into the Company’s business opportunities and long-term outlook

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Event on Friday, October 15, 2021.

The presentation will begin at 11:00 AM EDT and will be webcasted within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. The recording of the presentation will be accessible for approximately 90 days on the Company's website. The presentation is open to all interested parties.

GAN’s executive management team will also hold a Question & Answer session. If you have any questions for the management team, please submit them to rshore@GAN.com or GAN@alpha-ir.com before or during the event.

Live Webcast Stream Details

Date/Time: Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM EDT
Webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/gan20211004

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in select European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports betting and social casino gaming branded as ‘Simulated Gaming’.

During the course of this event, the Company will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements made during this event that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s business opportunities and long-term outlook. Such forward-looking statements will be based on management’s current expectations. Such statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors (including, without limitation, those risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission) that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Attendees are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.


