Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GAN Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAN   BMG3728V1090

GAN LIMITED

(GAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GAN : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (Form 8-K)

06/08/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

On June 2, 2021, GAN Limited (the 'Company'), received notice from BDO USA, LLP ('BDO USA') that it had ceased providing services as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm effective May 27, 2021, as a result of the audit committee's notification to BDO USA of its dismissal. The Company subsequently advised BDO USA that the audit committee had not taken formal action to dismiss BDO USA, and did not have statutory authority under Bermuda Law to remove an independent auditor. On June 4, 2021 BDO USA notified the Company that it maintains that it was dismissed effective May 27, 2021. On June 8, 2021 the Company's audit committee determined to treat BDO USA's June 2, 2021 notice as the termination of its position as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

BDO USA was engaged as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm on April 16, 2021, succeeding BDO, LLP who had served as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm since 2012. BDO USA conducted a review of the Company's financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021. BDO USA has never issued a report on the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Since its engagement on April 16, 2021 through June 2, 2021, there were no disagreements (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and related instructions) between the Company and BDO USA on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of BDO USA, would have caused BDO USA to make reference thereto in its reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements for 2021. Since BDO USA's engagement on April 16, 2021 and through June 2, 2021, there were no reportable events, as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company provided BDO USA with a copy of the disclosure it is making herein in response to Item 304(a) of Regulation S-K, and requested that BDO USA furnish the Company with a copy of its letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), pursuant to Item 304(a)(3) of Regulation S-K, stating whether or not BDO USA agrees with the statements related to them made by the Company in this report.

-2-

Disclaimer

GAN Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 21:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAN LIMITED
05:31pGAN  : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (Form 8-K)
PU
05:30pGAN LTD  : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01GAN  : Cross-Selling and Content Emerge as Keys to iGaming Success
PU
05/24SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Monday
MT
05/24GAN  : B. Riley Lowers GAN's PT to $26 from $35, Says New Platform/Software to B..
MT
05/24GAN  : Wins Deal With Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort to Roll Out Its Enterprise S..
MT
05/24GAN  : Announces Addition of Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort as Its Fourth Client ..
BU
05/18GAN  : to Acquire Online Rights to Ainsworth's Casino Games
MT
05/17GAN LTD  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05/17GAN  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 106 M - -
Net income 2021 -18,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 43,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -40,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 750 M 750 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,65x
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart GAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GAN Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,75 $
Last Close Price 17,85 $
Spread / Highest target 68,1%
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dermot Stopford Smurfit President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Flores Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Seamus M. McGill Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Knock Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Donald Ryan Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAN LIMITED-11.98%750
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.76%1 911 589
SEA LIMITED29.27%134 947
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.58%100 963
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.53%59 149
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-2.45%57 303