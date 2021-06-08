GAN : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (Form 8-K)

Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

On June 2, 2021, GAN Limited (the 'Company'), received notice from BDO USA, LLP ('BDO USA') that it had ceased providing services as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm effective May 27, 2021, as a result of the audit committee's notification to BDO USA of its dismissal. The Company subsequently advised BDO USA that the audit committee had not taken formal action to dismiss BDO USA, and did not have statutory authority under Bermuda Law to remove an independent auditor. On June 4, 2021 BDO USA notified the Company that it maintains that it was dismissed effective May 27, 2021. On June 8, 2021 the Company's audit committee determined to treat BDO USA's June 2, 2021 notice as the termination of its position as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

BDO USA was engaged as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm on April 16, 2021, succeeding BDO, LLP who had served as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm since 2012. BDO USA conducted a review of the Company's financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021. BDO USA has never issued a report on the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Since its engagement on April 16, 2021 through June 2, 2021, there were no disagreements (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and related instructions) between the Company and BDO USA on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of BDO USA, would have caused BDO USA to make reference thereto in its reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements for 2021. Since BDO USA's engagement on April 16, 2021 and through June 2, 2021, there were no reportable events, as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company provided BDO USA with a copy of the disclosure it is making herein in response to Item 304(a) of Regulation S-K, and requested that BDO USA furnish the Company with a copy of its letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), pursuant to Item 304(a)(3) of Regulation S-K, stating whether or not BDO USA agrees with the statements related to them made by the Company in this report.

