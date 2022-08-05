Gander Gold : Identifies Potential Major New Gold Trend East of Keats and Appleton Zones

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / As the 2022 exploration program continues at its 485 sq. km Gander North Project in Newfoundland, Gander Gold Corp. ("Gander Gold" or the "Company") (CSE:GAND)(OTCQB:GANDF) has identified a potential major new gold trend within the Gander Gold Belt starting approximately 12 km east of the GRUB Line and 25 km east of the Appleton trend that hosts the New Found Gold and Labrador Gold high-grade discoveries.

Highlights:

A main northeast-trending strike-slip shear zone extends more than 25 km across Gander North and remains open to the northeast;

Numerous north-northeast trending dilational zones also cut across Gander North and could add significant economic potential to the property;

In total, these zones already provide greater than 100 linear kilometers of structure which is highly prospective for gold;

Abundant geochemical anomalies generated from 8,273 soil and till samples (2021) coincide with results from a recently completed airborne Mag/VLF geophysical survey and a LiDAR survey;

192 soil samples ranged in grade between 25.1 ppb Au and 1,432 ppb Au, considered high for Newfoundland;

The best outcropping quartz veins, identified initially with high resolution satellite and aerial photos, occur within the dilational zones and represent immediate targets for ground follow-up.

Gander Gold, which launched on the CSE in March of this year, has a combined ownership of 63% between Sassy Gold (35.3 million shares, 48.3%) and Eric Sprott (10.6 million shares, 14.6%).

Shawn Ryan, Gander Gold Technical Adviser, commented: "Broad areas of Gander North are lighting up from our Phase 1 Soil Sampling Program. Results from our 2021 Airborne Mag/VLF and LiDAR surveys are in and have been very helpful in adding the next layer of detail interpretation needed to advance the Phase 2 soil work."

Mr. Ryan continued, "It is remarkable how this previously unexplored area has suddenly become a 'hot spot' for potential new gold discoveries in Newfoundland along what clearly appears to be an entirely new gold trend east of the GRUB Line. We eagerly anticipate results from this summer's work as we progress toward RAB drilling to prioritize the most prospective diamond drilling targets."

Mr. Ian Fraser, Gander Gold VP-Exploration, added: "Our Phase 2 soil geochemistry program will consist of additional soil sampling to extend the known anomalies along strike, and to sample in greater detail in and around some of the most elevated gold-in-soil anomalies. Furthermore, there are numerous other interpreted structures we will test with soil geochemistry. From top to bottom, Gander North is revealing itself as an important area for potential new high-grade gold discoveries on the island."

Gander North Soils/Structures

To view a short video clip from Shawn Ryan on developments at Gander North, please visit GanderGold.com or use this direct link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cccdDoOxYPc

Soil Program Results & Interpretation

Soil geochemistry sampling performed perpendicular to numerous lineaments at Gander North has revealed multiple gold-in-soil anomalies directly over and within these lineaments. Gander Gold is very encouraged that initial detailed sampling along these lineaments has highlighted areas within a single lineament where continuous gold-in-soil anomalies occur over a significant distance. These first-pass gold-in-soil anomalies occur at areas interpreted to be of greater structural complexity and are thus viewed to be more favourable to host potential gold deposits.

The Viking target (refer to December 8, 2021, Sassy Resources news release) has been extended to the southeast with additional sampling. Results up to 370 ppb Au-in-soil indicate a fertile environment for mineralization continuing to the southeast of the original Viking discovery.

The additional soil geochemistry sampling in the Viking target area was designed to cover the known historic Jonathan's Third Pond Copper Occurrence. Prospecting within the Jonathan's Third Pond Copper Occurrence identified a wide zone of silicification 600 m x 500 m containing quartz veining, sericite alteration and up to 5% pyrite and 0.5% chalcopyrite and trace galena. Assay results returned values up to 0.50 g/t Au, 4,670 ppm Pb, and 1,785 ppm Cu, suggesting this area is prospective for base metals in additional to gold. The Jonathan's Third Pond Copper Occurrence trend aligns with a northeast-trending lineament extending more than 20 km in potential strike across the Gander North Project.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Gander Gold Corporation has contracted the services of GroundTruth Exploration to conduct its soil geochemistry programs in Newfoundland. Soil samples are collected at pre-determined sites, placed in soil sample bags and all metadata associated with a sample is recorded. Once sorted and logged, samples are shipped to Eastern Analytical in Springdale Newfoundland for sample preparation. At Eastern Analytical individual samples are dried and sieved and 50g splits are prepared and then shipped by courier to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. (Bureau Veritas) in Vancouver British Columbia for analyses. Eastern Analytical and Bureau Veritas are ISO / IEC 17025 certified laboratories and independent of Gander Gold Corporation. At Bureau Veritas the 15g splits are partially digested by aqua regia digestion and analysed for gold plus 36 additional elements by ICP-ES/MS (method AQ201). GroundTruth Exploration crews took a field duplicate every 25th sample and these field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream to monitor the quality of analyses for the soil sampling program. In addition, the lab was requested to do Repeat analyses at multiple intervals within the sampling stream.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Gander Gold. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

