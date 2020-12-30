Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.    002460   CNE100000SF6

GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.

(002460)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Yahua agrees five-year deal to supply lithium to Tesla

12/30/2020 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Tesla store is shown at a shopping mall in San Diego, California,

(Reuters) - China's Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had signed a deal to supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide to U.S. electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Inc for the next five years.

Yahua, which is based in southwest China's Sichuan province, put the total value of the contract, signed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Yaan Lithium, at $630-$880 million over 2021-25, a Shenzhen Stock Exchange filing showed.

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets said that value translated into a total lithium hydroxide procurement amount of 63,000-88,000 tonnes, or 12,600-17,600 tonnes per annum.

In May this year, Yahua put a 20,000 tonnes per year lithium hydroxide plant in Yaan city into operation, more than doubling its previous capacity, even as oversupply and the impact of COVID-19 on lithium demand pushed prices to multi-year lows.

The company's shares rose the maximum 10% on Wednesday to 19.95 yuan ($3.05), as investors cheered a major client win for Yahua, and are up almost 157% year-to-date.

Tesla, whose share price has climbed by around 700% this year, started delivering the first vehicles from its gigafactory in Shanghai in December 2019.

It already sources lithium - an ingredient in EV batteries - from China's Ganfeng Lithium, one of the world's top lithium producers.

The Yahua deal underscores Tesla's "huge demand" for battery-grade lithium hydroxide, "particularly in view of the ramp-up of Model Y production" in Shanghai, the Daiwa analysts wrote in a note.

"We expect Ganfeng will continue to be the major if not largest lithium hydroxide supplier of Tesla on the back of this strong demand."

Tesla last month secured permission to start selling the Model Y sports utility vehicle in China.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 6.5348 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Yilei Sun; editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

By Tom Daly


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD. -10.00% 96.31 End-of-day quote.176.51%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 1.34% 2394.8372 Real-time Quote.31.12%
SICHUAN YAHUA INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD. -10.02% 18.14 End-of-day quote.133.46%
TESLA, INC. 0.35% 665.99 Delayed Quote.696.01%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 6.5167 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
All news about GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.
03:11aChina's Yahua agrees five-year deal to supply lithium to Tesla
RE
12/24AVZ MINERALS : Signs First Lithium Offtake Agreement with GFL International
AQ
12/23AVZ Minerals Signs Lithium Offtake for Manono Project; Shares Soar 17%
MT
11/16Ganfeng Lithium's Board Urges Shareholders to Approve Unit's Capital Increase..
MT
11/13Ganfeng Lithium increases stake in Bacanora's Sonora project to 50%
RE
10/29China's Ganfeng posts profit jump, quits deal to take over more lithium lines
RE
10/26Australian hard rock lithium producer Altura enters administration
RE
09/23GANFENG LITHIUM : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/23GANFENG LITHIUM : Completion of placing of new h shares under general mandate
PU
09/15GANFENG LITHIUM : Placing of new h shares under general mandate
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 222 M 800 M 800 M
Net income 2020 520 M 79,8 M 79,8 M
Net Debt 2020 3 361 M 515 M 515 M
P/E ratio 2020 230x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 105 B 16 114 M 16 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,8x
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 4 844
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 74,57 CNY
Last Close Price 96,31 CNY
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target -22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -74,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liang Bin Li Chairman & President
Hua'an Huang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Man Ying Yang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Xiao Shen Wang Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Hai Bo Shen Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.176.51%18 834
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION8.41%80 904
AIR LIQUIDE7.65%78 672
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.59.07%42 267
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.75.81%30 711
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-5.28%30 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ