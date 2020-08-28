Ganfeng Lithium : COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN MINERA EXAR

Log in
08/28/2020 | 07:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1772)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF

EQUITY INTEREST IN MINERA EXAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated February 7, 2020 in relation to the acquisition of equity interest in Minera Exar (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent set out in the Transaction Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Acquisition took place on August 28, 2020.

By order of the Board

GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.

LI Liangbin

Chairman

Jiangxi, PRC

August 28, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. LI Liangbin, Mr. WANG Xiaoshen, Ms. DENG Zhaonan and Mr. GE Zhimin as executive directors of the Company; Mr. YU Jianguo and Ms. YANG Juanjuan as non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. LIU Jun, Ms. WONG Sze Wing, Ms. XU Yixin and Mr. XU Guanghua as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 11:13:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 5 332 M 777 M 777 M
Net income 2020 596 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
Net Debt 2020 4 558 M 664 M 664 M
P/E ratio 2020 113x
Yield 2020 0,33%
Capitalization 62 829 M 9 113 M 9 150 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales 2021 8,94x
Nbr of Employees 4 844
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 48,25 CNY
Last Close Price 51,08 CNY
Spread / Highest target 76,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -74,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Liang Bin Li Chairman & President
Hua'an Huang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Man Ying Yang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Xiao Shen Wang Vice Chairman & Vice President
Zhao Nan Deng Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.46.66%9 113
AIR LIQUIDE10.94%77 867
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.96%70 629
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.25.23%32 035
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-27.05%23 008
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.23.76%20 319
