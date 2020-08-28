Ganfeng Lithium : COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN MINERA EXAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF

EQUITY INTEREST IN MINERA EXAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated February 7, 2020 in relation to the acquisition of equity interest in Minera Exar (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent set out in the Transaction Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Acquisition took place on August 28, 2020.

