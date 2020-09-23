Ganfeng Lithium : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW H SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
09/23/2020 | 06:05am EDT
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1772)
COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW H SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
Placing Agents
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated September 16, 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Placing. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
COMPLETION OF THE PLACING
The Company is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Placing (as referred to in the Announcement) have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on September 23, 2020.
An aggregate of 40,037,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed at the Placing Price of HK$36.35 per Placing Share to no less than six Placees, who are not connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company. None of the Placees has become a substantial shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company upon taking up the Placing Shares.
The Company received aggregate net proceeds of approximately HK$1,449 million from the Placing.
By order of the Board
Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.
Li Liangbin
Chairman
Jiangxi, the PRC
September 23, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LI Liangbin, Mr. WANG Xiaoshen and Ms. DENG Zhaonan as executive directors of the Company; Mr. YU Jianguo and Ms. YANG Juanjuan as non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. LIU Jun, Ms. WONG Sze Wing, Ms. XU Yixin and Mr. XU Guanghua as independent non-executive directors of the Company.
