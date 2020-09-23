Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.    002460   CNE100000SF6

GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.

(002460)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/22
53.91 CNY   -2.39%
06:10aGANFENG LITHIUM : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
06:05aGANFENG LITHIUM : Completion of placing of new h shares under general mandate
PU
09/15GANFENG LITHIUM : Placing of new h shares under general mandate
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ganfeng Lithium : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW H SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Neither this announcement nor any copy thereof may be released into or distributed directly or indirectly in the United States or any other jurisdiction where such release or distribution might be unlawful.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any other state securities law in the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, registration under the U.S. Securities Act. The Company has no intention to register under the U.S. Securities Act any of the securities referred to herein or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1772)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW H SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agents

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated September 16, 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Placing. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

- 1 -

COMPLETION OF THE PLACING

The Company is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Placing (as referred to in the Announcement) have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on September 23, 2020.

An aggregate of 40,037,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed at the Placing Price of HK$36.35 per Placing Share to no less than six Placees, who are not connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company. None of the Placees has become a substantial shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company upon taking up the Placing Shares.

The Company received aggregate net proceeds of approximately HK$1,449 million from the Placing.

By order of the Board

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

Li Liangbin

Chairman

Jiangxi, the PRC

September 23, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LI Liangbin, Mr. WANG Xiaoshen and Ms. DENG Zhaonan as executive directors of the Company; Mr. YU Jianguo and Ms. YANG Juanjuan as non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. LIU Jun, Ms. WONG Sze Wing, Ms. XU Yixin and Mr. XU Guanghua as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 10:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.
06:10aGANFENG LITHIUM : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
06:05aGANFENG LITHIUM : Completion of placing of new h shares under general mandate
PU
09/15GANFENG LITHIUM : Placing of new h shares under general mandate
PU
09/11GANFENG LITHIUM : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
PU
09/10GANFENG LITHIUM : Announcement on resignation of executive director
PU
08/30China's Tianqi Lithium posts $101 mln net loss in H1 as prices plunge
RE
08/30China's Tianqi Lithium posts $101 mln net loss in H1 as prices plunge
RE
08/28LITHIUM AMERICAS : And ganfeng lithium complete the cauchari-olaroz jv transacti..
AQ
08/28GANFENG LITHIUM : Completion of discloseable transaction in relation to the acqu..
PU
08/25China's Ganfeng sees first-half profit halve amid lithium price slump
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 545 M 817 M 817 M
Net income 2020 579 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
Net Debt 2020 4 293 M 632 M 632 M
P/E ratio 2020 119x
Yield 2020 0,35%
Capitalization 65 945 M 9 727 M 9 712 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales 2021 9,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 844
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 48,92 CNY
Last Close Price 53,91 CNY
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target -9,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Liang Bin Li Chairman & President
Hua'an Huang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Man Ying Yang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Xiao Shen Wang Vice Chairman & Vice President
Zhao Nan Deng Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.54.78%9 727
AIR LIQUIDE7.73%75 077
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-4.58%71 667
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.28.20%33 350
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-22.20%24 541
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.23.01%20 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group