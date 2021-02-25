Ganfeng Lithium : NOTICE OF THE EGM

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1772)
NOTICE OF THE EGM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at the conference room of the Company at 4th Floor, R&D Building at the Company's Headquarter, Longteng Road, Economic Development Zone, Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, the People's Republic of China on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2 p.m for the following purposes. Unless otherwise stated, the terms used herein and in the following resolutions shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated February 25, 2021 (the "Circular"), for which the notice convening the EGM shall constitute a part. The following resolutions shall be considered and approved, if thought fit, at the EGM:
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
1. To consider and approve the proposed issuance of H Shares under Specific Mandate;
1.01 Type and nominal value of the Shares to be issued
1.02 Method and timing of issuance
1.03 Target subscribers
1.04 Number to be issued
1.05 Method of pricing
1.06 Accumulated profits before the Issuance
1.07 Use of proceeds
1.08 Validity period of the resolution
1.09 Application for listing
2. To consider and approve the proposed grant of Specific Mandate;
3. To consider and approve the application for bank facilities and provision of guarantees by the Company and its subsidiaries; and
4. To consider and approve the provision of guarantees to the controlled subsidiary.
By order of the BoardGANFENG LITHIUM CO.,
LTD.
LI LiangbinChairman
February 25, 2021
As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. LI Liangbin, Mr. WANG Xiaoshen Ms. DENG Zhaonan and Mr. SHEN Haibo as executive directors of the Company; Ms. YANG Juanjuan and Mr. YU Jianguo as non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. LIU Jun, Ms. WONG Sze Wing, Mr. XU Guanghua and Ms. XU Yixin as independent non-executive directors of the Company.
Notes:
(A) In order to determine the list of shareholders of the Company who will be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, the registers of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, March 12, 2021 to Wednesday, March 17, 2021, both days inclusive, during which no transfer of H shares in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are traded in Hong Kong dollar and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited(the "H Shares"), will be effected. Holders of H Shares whose names appear on the registers of members of the Company at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. In order for the holders of H Shares to qualify to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the share registrar of H Shares of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the"H Share Registrar"), at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 for registration.
(B) Holders of H Shares intending to attend the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) should complete and return the reply slip for attending the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) personally, by facsimile or by post.
Holders of H Shares should complete and return the reply slip to the H Share Registrar by facsimile at (852) 2865 0990 or by post to (or by depositing it at) 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong such that the reply slip shall be received by the H Share Registrar 10 days before the EGM (i.e. on or before Sunday, March 7, 2021).
(C) Each holder of H Shares may, by completing the form of proxy of the Company, appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote at the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) on his behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
(D) Holders of H Shares must use the form of proxy of the Company for appointing a proxy and the appointment must be in writing. The form of proxy must be signed by the relevant shareholder of the Company or by a person duly authorized by the relevant shareholder of the Company in writing (a "power of attorney"). If the form of proxy is signed by the person authorized by the relevant shareholder of the Company as aforesaid, the relevant power of attorney and other relevant documents of authorization (if any) must be notarized. If a corporate shareholder of the Company appoints a person other than its legal representative to attend the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) on its behalf, the relevant form of proxy must be affixed with the company seal of the corporate shareholder of the Company or duly signed by the chairman of the board of directors or any other person duly authorized by that corporate shareholder of the Company as required by the articles of association of the Company.
(E) To be valid, the form of proxy and the relevant notarized power of attorney (if any) and other relevant documents of authorization (if any) as mentioned in note (D) above must be delivered to the H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (address: 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong), not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the EGM (i.e. not later than 2 p.m on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Hong Kong time) (or any adjournment thereof).
(F) Shareholders may contact the H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, by telephone at (852) 2862 8555 or by email tohkinfo@computershare.com.hkin connection with the EGM.
(G) A shareholder of the Company or his proxy should produce proof of identity when attending the EGM (or any adjournment thereof). If a corporate shareholder's legal representative or any other person duly authorised by such corporate shareholder attends the EGM (or any adjournment thereof), such legal representative or other person shall produce his proof of identity, proof of designation as legal representative and/or the valid authorization document (as the case may be).
(H) The EGM (or any adjournment thereof) is expected to last for one day. Shareholders who attend the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
