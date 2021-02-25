Ganfeng Lithium : NOTICE OF THE H SHARE CLASS MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1772)

NOTICE OF THE H SHARE CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a H Share Shareholders Class Meeting (the "H Share Class Meeting") of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 immediately after the conclusion of the A Share Shareholders Class Meeting (the "A Share Class Meeting") at the conference room of the Company at 4th Floor, R&D Building at the Company's Headquarter, Longteng Road, Economic Development Zone, Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, PRC to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the proposed issuance of H Shares under Specific Mandate; and

1.01 Type and nominal value of the Shares to be issued

1.02 Method and timing of issuance

1.03 Target subscribers

1.04 Number to be issued

1.05 Method of pricing

1.06 Accumulated profits before the Issuance

1.07 Use of proceeds

1.08 Validity period of the resolution

1.09 Application for listing

2. To consider and approve the proposed grant of Specific Mandate.

By order of the Board GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.

LI Liangbin

Chairman

February 25, 2021

As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. LI Liangbin, Mr. WANG Xiaoshen, Ms. DENG Zhaonan and Mr. SHEN Haibo as executive directors of the Company; Ms. YANG Juanjuan and Mr. YU Jianguo as non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. LIU Jun, Ms. WONG Sze Wing, Mr. XU Guanghua and Ms. XU Yixin as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Notes:

(A) In order to determine the list of shareholders of the Company who will be entitled to attend and vote at the H Share Class Meeting, the registers of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, March 12, 2021 to Wednesday, March 17, 2021, both days inclusive, during which no transfer of H shares in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are traded in Hong Kong dollar and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited(the "H Shares"), will be effected. Holders of H Shares whose names appear on the registers of members of the Company at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the H Share Class Meeting. In order for the holders of H Shares to qualify to attend and vote at the H Share Class Meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the share registrar of H Shares of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 for registration.

(B) Holders of H Shares intending to attend the H Share Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) should complete and return the reply slip for attending the H Share Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) personally, by facsimile or by post. Holders of H Shares should complete and return the reply slip to the H Share Registrar by facsimile at (852) 2865 0990 or by post to (or by depositing it at) 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong such that the reply slip shall be received by the H Share Registrar 10 days before the H Share Class Meeting (i.e. on or before Sunday, March 7, 2021).

(C) Each holder of H Shares may, by completing the form of proxy of the Company, appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote at the H Share Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) on his behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.