Ganfeng Lithium : INSIDE INFORMATION - POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1772)

INSIDE INFORMATION

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchanged of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board wishes to inform that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (the "Reporting Period"), it is expected that the Group's results of the Reporting Period prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises of China will increase significantly as compared to the corresponding period last year.