GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.    002460

GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.

(002460)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ganfeng Lithium : INSIDE INFORMATION - POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

04/14/2021 | 08:47am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1772)

INSIDE INFORMATION

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchanged of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board wishes to inform that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (the "Reporting Period"), it is expected that the Group's results of the Reporting Period prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises of China will increase significantly as compared to the corresponding period last year.

RESULTS FORECAST FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD

Corresponding

Item

The Reporting Period

Period Last Year

Net profit attributable to

Gains: RMB450,000,000 to

Gains:

shareholders of the listed

RMB510,000,000

RMB7,746,100

company

Representing an increase of

5,709.38% to 6,483.96% as

compared to the corresponding

period last year

Net profit after deduction of non-recurring gains and losses

Gains: RMB250,000,000 to

Gains:

RMB310,000,000

RMB71,858,300

Representing an increase of 247.91% to 331.40% as compared to the corresponding period last year

REASONS FOR THE REVISION OF THE RESULTS

  1. The production and sales volume of the lithium salt products of the Company for the Reporting Period increased as compared to the corresponding period last year and the average sales price of the lithium salt products increased as compared to the corresponding period last year.
  2. The rise in the stock price of financial assets held by the Company, which results in the gains generated from the changes in fair value for the Reporting Period.

The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment made by the Board with reference to the information currently available to it, and as of the date of this announcement, which has not been audited by the auditors or reviewed by the audit committee of the Group. The unaudited first quarterly results of the Group for the Reporting Period are expected to be published by the end of April 2021.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.

LI Liangbin

Chairman

Jiangxi, PRC

April 14, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LI Liangbin, Mr. WANG Xiaoshen, Ms. DENG Zhaonan and Mr. SHEN Haibo as executive directors of the Company; Mr. YU Jianguo and Ms. YANG Juan (formerly known as Ms. YANG Juanjuan) as non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. LIU Jun, Ms. WONG Sze Wing, Ms. XU Yixin and Mr. XU Guanghua as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 12:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 567 M 1 312 M 1 312 M
Net income 2021 1 880 M 288 M 288 M
Net Debt 2021 4 246 M 650 M 650 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,6x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 118 B 18 055 M 18 086 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 5 533
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 123,93 CNY
Last Close Price 89,14 CNY
Spread / Highest target 79,5%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liang Bin Li Chairman & President
Man Ying Yang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Hua'an Huang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sze Wing Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-11.92%18 055
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION15.38%93 595
AIR LIQUIDE5.40%79 662
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.14.71%50 112
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.14.08%34 959
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.3.79%31 231
