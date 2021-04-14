Ganfeng Lithium : INSIDE INFORMATION - POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
04/14/2021 | 08:47am EDT
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1772)
INSIDE INFORMATION
POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
This announcement is made by Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchanged of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The Board wishes to inform that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (the "Reporting Period"), it is expected that the Group's results of the Reporting Period prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises of China will increase significantly as compared to the corresponding period last year.
RESULTS FORECAST FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD
Corresponding
Item
The Reporting Period
Period Last Year
Net profit attributable to
Gains: RMB450,000,000 to
Gains:
shareholders of the listed
RMB510,000,000
RMB7,746,100
company
Representing an increase of
5,709.38% to 6,483.96% as
compared to the corresponding
period last year
Net profit after deduction of non-recurring gains and losses
Gains: RMB250,000,000 to
Gains:
RMB310,000,000
RMB71,858,300
Representing an increase of 247.91% to 331.40% as compared to the corresponding period last year
REASONS FOR THE REVISION OF THE RESULTS
The production and sales volume of the lithium salt products of the Company for the Reporting Period increased as compared to the corresponding period last year and the average sales price of the lithium salt products increased as compared to the corresponding period last year.
The rise in the stock price of financial assets held by the Company, which results in the gains generated from the changes in fair value for the Reporting Period.
The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment made by the Board with reference to the information currently available to it, and as of the date of this announcement, which has not been audited by the auditors or reviewed by the audit committee of the Group. The unaudited first quarterly results of the Group for the Reporting Period are expected to be published by the end of April 2021.
Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
