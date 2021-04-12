Ganfeng Lithium : NOTICE OF THE EGM

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1772)

NOTICE OF THE EGM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at the conference room of the Company at 4th Floor, R&D Building at the Company's Headquarter, Longteng Road, Economic Development Zone, Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, the People's Republic of China on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2 p.m for the following purposes. Unless otherwise stated, the terms used herein and in the following resolutions shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated April 12, 2021 (the "Circular"), for which the notice convening the EGM shall constitute a part. The following resolutions shall be considered and approved, if thought fit, at the EGM:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

To consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To consider and approve the proposed capital increase in its wholly-subsidiary Shanghai Ganfeng.

By order of the Board

GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.

LI Liangbin

Chairman

April 12, 2021

As at the date of this notice, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. LI Liangbin, Mr. WANG Xiaoshen, Ms. DENG Zhaonan and Mr. SHEN Haibo as executive directors of the Company; Ms. YANG Juan and Mr. YU Jianguo as non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. LIU Jun, Ms. WONG Sze Wing, Mr. XU Guanghua and Ms. XU Yixin as independent non-executive directors of the Company.