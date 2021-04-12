Ganfeng Lithium : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

|
No.
|
Original version
|
Revised version
|
|
b a t t e r i e s , b a t t e r y m a t e r i a l s ,
|
o f b a t t e r i e s ; r e s e a r c h a n d
|
|
instrumentation spare parts, machinery
|
development of resource recycling
|
|
and equipment, production, processing
|
technology; promotion service
|
|
and sales of chemical products,
|
o f n e w m a t e r i a l t e c h n o l o g y ;
|
|
chemical materials and chemicals
|
engineering and technology research
|
|
(excluding hazardous chemicals and
|
and experimental development;
|
|
precursor chemicals); research and
|
engagement in investment activities
|
|
experimental development, technology
|
with self-owned funds.
|
|
promotion services, new energy
|
|
|
research and development; import
|
|
|
and export of goods and technologies
|
|
|
(operation subject to licenses); capital
|
|
|
investment services and investment
|
|
|
consulting services. (operational
|
|
|
activities in connection with the
|
|
|
items subject to approval according
|
|
|
to the law may only be carried out
|
|
|
after approved by the competent
|
|
|
authorities).
|
|
2
|
Article 18:
|
Article 18:
|
|
⋯⋯
|
⋯⋯
|
|
S u b j e c t t o t h e a p p r o v a l o f t h e
|
S u b j e c t t o t h e a p p r o v a l o f t h e
|
|
examination and approval authority
|
examination and approval authority
|
|
authorized by the State Council,
|
authorized by the State Council,
|
|
the total number of ordinary shares
|
the total number of ordinary shares
|
|
t h a t C o m p a n y m a y i s s u e s h a l l
|
t h a t C o m p a n y m a y i s s u e s h a l l
|
|
b e 1 , 2 9 2 , 6 0 0 , 2 4 1 s h a r e s . T h e
|
b e 1 , 3 5 5 , 9 2 8 , 7 2 6 s h a r e s . T h e
|
|
shareholding structure of the Company
|
shareholding structure of the Company
|
|
is as follows: 1,292,600,241 ordinary
|
is as follows: 1,355,928,726 ordinary
|
|
shares, including 1,092,414,441
|
shares, including 1,115,705,926
|
|
domestic listed domestic shares
|
domestic listed domestic shares
|
|
(A-shares), accounting for 84.51%
|
(A-shares), accounting for 82.28%
|
|
of the total number of shares of the
|
of the total number of shares of the
|
|
Company; 200,185,800 overseas listed
|
Company; 240,222,800 overseas listed
|
|
foreign shares (H-shares), accounting
|
foreign shares (H-shares), accounting
|
|
for 15.49% of the total number of
|
for 17.72% of the total number of
|
|
shares of the Company.
|
shares of the Company.
|
3
|
Article 22:
|
Article 22:
|
|
The registered capital of the Company
|
The registered capital of the Company
|
|
shall be RMB1,292,600,241.
|
shall be RMB1,355,928,726.