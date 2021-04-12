Ganfeng Lithium : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1772)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO

THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

This announcement is made by Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors announces that the Board has proposed to make the following amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company:

AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION COMPARISON TABLE