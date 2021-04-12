Log in
Ganfeng Lithium : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

04/12/2021 | 07:21am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1772)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO

THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

This announcement is made by Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors announces that the Board has proposed to make the following amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company:

AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION COMPARISON TABLE

No.

Original version

Revised version

1

Article 11:

Article 11:

⋯⋯

⋯⋯

The Company's business scope:

The Company's business scope:

Production of lithium hydroxide

operation of hazardous chemicals;

(31kt/a) (valid until March 16, 2021);

i m p o r t a n d e x p o r t o f g o o d s ;

butyl l i thium (1,000t/a) (val id until

manufacturing of basic chemical

December 25, 2021); sales of lithium

r a w m a t e r i a l s ( e x c l u d i n g

hydride, lithium oxide, lithium

manufacturing of licensed chemical

boron alloy, lithium silicon alloy,

such as hazardous chemicals); sales

lithium aluminum alloy, sulfuric

of chemical products (excluding

acid, hydrochloric acid, butyllithium,

l i c e n s e d c h e m i c a l p r o d u c t s ) ;

chlorobutane, n-hexane, cyclohexane,

smelting of common non-ferrous

metallic lithium, lithium hydroxide,

metals; manufacturing of non -

lithium fluoride (valid until June 3,

ferrous metals alloy; sales of non-

2022); sales of non-ferrous metals,

ferrous metals alloy; manufacturing

- 1 -

No.

Original version

Revised version

b a t t e r i e s , b a t t e r y m a t e r i a l s ,

o f b a t t e r i e s ; r e s e a r c h a n d

instrumentation spare parts, machinery

development of resource recycling

and equipment, production, processing

technology; promotion service

and sales of chemical products,

o f n e w m a t e r i a l t e c h n o l o g y ;

chemical materials and chemicals

engineering and technology research

(excluding hazardous chemicals and

and experimental development;

precursor chemicals); research and

engagement in investment activities

experimental development, technology

with self-owned funds.

promotion services, new energy

research and development; import

and export of goods and technologies

(operation subject to licenses); capital

investment services and investment

consulting services. (operational

activities in connection with the

items subject to approval according

to the law may only be carried out

after approved by the competent

authorities).

2

Article 18:

Article 18:

⋯⋯

⋯⋯

S u b j e c t t o t h e a p p r o v a l o f t h e

S u b j e c t t o t h e a p p r o v a l o f t h e

examination and approval authority

examination and approval authority

authorized by the State Council,

authorized by the State Council,

the total number of ordinary shares

the total number of ordinary shares

t h a t C o m p a n y m a y i s s u e s h a l l

t h a t C o m p a n y m a y i s s u e s h a l l

b e 1 , 2 9 2 , 6 0 0 , 2 4 1 s h a r e s . T h e

b e 1 , 3 5 5 , 9 2 8 , 7 2 6 s h a r e s . T h e

shareholding structure of the Company

shareholding structure of the Company

is as follows: 1,292,600,241 ordinary

is as follows: 1,355,928,726 ordinary

shares, including 1,092,414,441

shares, including 1,115,705,926

domestic listed domestic shares

domestic listed domestic shares

(A-shares), accounting for 84.51%

(A-shares), accounting for 82.28%

of the total number of shares of the

of the total number of shares of the

Company; 200,185,800 overseas listed

Company; 240,222,800 overseas listed

foreign shares (H-shares), accounting

foreign shares (H-shares), accounting

for 15.49% of the total number of

for 17.72% of the total number of

shares of the Company.

shares of the Company.

3

Article 22:

Article 22:

The registered capital of the Company

The registered capital of the Company

shall be RMB1,292,600,241.

shall be RMB1,355,928,726.

- 2 -

Save as the aforesaid proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, the other provisions of the Articles of Association remain unchanged.

The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are subject to the approval of the shareholders by way of a special resolution at the forthcoming extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM"); and will come into effect after obtaining all necessary approvals, authorizations or registration (if applicable) from or filing with the relevant government or regulatory authorities. The details in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the EGM will be set out in the circular which will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company as soon as practicable.

By order of the Board

GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.

LI Liangbin

Chairman

Jiangxi, PRC

April 12, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LI Liangbin, Mr. WANG Xiaoshen, Ms. DENG Zhaonan and Mr. SHEN Haibo as executive directors of the Company; Mr. YU Jianguo and Ms. YANG Juan as non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. LIU Jun, Ms. WONG Sze Wing, Ms. XU Yixin and Mr. XU Guanghua as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 11:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
