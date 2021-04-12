Ganfeng Lithium : REPLY SLIP FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1772)
REPLY SLIP FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
|
To: Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company"):
|
|
Name of shareholder and registered address (Note 1) :
|
|
Number of shares held (Note 2) :
|
H shares.
I/We intend to attend the captioned meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Company's conference room at 4th Floor, R&D Building at the Company's Headquarter, Longteng Road, Economic Development Zone, Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, the People's Republic of China or any adjournment thereof.
|
Date:
|
|
Signature of Shareholder:
Name of Shareholder:
Notes:
-
Please insert your full name and address in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name. If no such number is inserted, this Reply Slip will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name.
-
This Reply Slip has to be delivered to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H share registrar, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by hand, by post or by facsimile on or before Tuesday, April 20, 2021 (Tel: (852) 2862 8555, Fax: (852) 2865 0990).
-
All references to date and time herein refer to Hong Kong date and time.
Disclaimer
Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 11:16:05 UTC.