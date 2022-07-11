London copper rebounds on China stimulus hopes

July 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London rose on Tuesday,
supported by hopes that Chinese stimulus measures would support
economic growth in the world's biggest consumer of the metal.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.3% to $7,610 a tonne by 0249 GMT, reversing losses in the
previous two sessions.
The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.8% to 58,240 yuan ($8,655.98) a
tonne, after declining as much as 2.1% earlier in the session.
China aims to build a total of 461,000 kilometres (286,452
miles) of national highway by 2035, compared with 382,000
kilometres by the end of 2021, as authorities are doubling down
on an infrastructure push, which means more metals consumption.
New bank lending in China leapt in June, rising more than
expected, while broad credit growth quickened amid efforts to
revive the pandemic-hit economy.
However, markets are still cautious over how much Chinese
measures can boost metals demand, as a strong dollar - hovering
near its highest level since October 2002 - is making
greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other
currencies.
LME zinc rose 1.2% to $3,708 a tonne, ShFE nickel
jumped 3% to 163,550 yuan a tonne, ShFE tin
leapt 5.4% to 197,670 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead
advanced 1.5% to 15,065 yuan a tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's copper cathode output in June was little changed
from May, state-backed research house Antaike said on Monday, as
some smelters shut down for maintenance while others lifted
output.
* China's biggest lithium compounds producer Ganfeng Lithium
Co Ltd said on Monday it will buy Argentina-focussed
Lithea Inc for up to $962 million as it seeks to secure access
to more resources for production of key battery metals.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares fell, weighed down by the prospect of further
monetary policy tightening by central banks, China's renewed
COVID-19 outbreak and Europe's energy shortage, which also left
the euro a whisker from parity with the safe-haven dollar.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment July
0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions July
1200 India Industrial Output YY May
($1 = 6.7283 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)