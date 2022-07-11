Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002460   CNE100000SF6

GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.

(002460)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
101.19 CNY   -6.72%
07/11London copper rebounds on China stimulus hopes
RE
07/11Ganfeng Lithium to Acquire Argentina-Focussed Lithea for $962 Million
MT
07/06UBS Adjusts Ganfeng Lithium's Price Target to HK$98 From HK$182.6, Keeps at Buy
MT
London copper rebounds on China stimulus hopes

07/11/2022 | 11:17pm EDT
July 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London rose on Tuesday, supported by hopes that Chinese stimulus measures would support economic growth in the world's biggest consumer of the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $7,610 a tonne by 0249 GMT, reversing losses in the previous two sessions.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.8% to 58,240 yuan ($8,655.98) a tonne, after declining as much as 2.1% earlier in the session.

China aims to build a total of 461,000 kilometres (286,452 miles) of national highway by 2035, compared with 382,000 kilometres by the end of 2021, as authorities are doubling down on an infrastructure push, which means more metals consumption.

New bank lending in China leapt in June, rising more than expected, while broad credit growth quickened amid efforts to revive the pandemic-hit economy.

However, markets are still cautious over how much Chinese measures can boost metals demand, as a strong dollar - hovering near its highest level since October 2002 - is making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME zinc rose 1.2% to $3,708 a tonne, ShFE nickel jumped 3% to 163,550 yuan a tonne, ShFE tin leapt 5.4% to 197,670 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead advanced 1.5% to 15,065 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's copper cathode output in June was little changed from May, state-backed research house Antaike said on Monday, as some smelters shut down for maintenance while others lifted output.

* China's biggest lithium compounds producer Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd said on Monday it will buy Argentina-focussed Lithea Inc for up to $962 million as it seeks to secure access to more resources for production of key battery metals.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares fell, weighed down by the prospect of further monetary policy tightening by central banks, China's renewed COVID-19 outbreak and Europe's energy shortage, which also left the euro a whisker from parity with the safe-haven dollar.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment July

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions July

1200 India Industrial Output YY May ($1 = 6.7283 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.26% 127.6155 Delayed Quote.10.50%
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD. -6.72% 101.19 End-of-day quote.-0.83%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.31% 6.74065 Delayed Quote.5.72%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 127.35 Delayed Quote.23.35%
Financials
Sales 2022 37 982 M 5 653 M 5 653 M
Net income 2022 14 307 M 2 129 M 2 129 M
Net Debt 2022 228 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 190 B 28 278 M 28 278 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 5 533
Free-Float 52,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 101,19 CNY
Average target price 121,16 CNY
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liang Bin Li Chairman
Man Ying Yang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Hua'an Huang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sze Wing Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yixin Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-0.83%30 399
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-15.86%78 005
AIR LIQUIDE-7.74%68 212
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.13%44 234
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION25.65%32 661
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-6.16%28 660