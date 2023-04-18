Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    002460   CNE100000SF6

GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.

(002460)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
70.11 CNY   +1.18%
02:56pArgentina lithium export value jumps 133% in first quarter
RE
04/17Sigma Lithium begins production at Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil
RE
04/10Sigma Lithium to start production 'within days' after Brazilian approval
RE
Argentina lithium export value jumps 133% in first quarter

04/18/2023 | 02:56pm EDT
BUENOS AIRES, April 18 (Reuters) - Argentina exported $233 million in lithium in the year's first three months, a 133% increase from the same period last year, the country's mining secretary said in a report Tuesday.

Exports of the white metal reached a monthly best in March, with sales jumping 93% from March 2022 to reach $91 million. Lithium represented 27% of all of Argentina's mining exports last month.

The top destinations for Argentine lithium in the first quarter were China (31%) and Japan (31%), followed by the U.S. (13%) and South Korea (12%).

Argentina's mining secretary reports 38 operating lithium projects, but the only ones currently producing are the Salar de Olaroz mine in the Jujuy province, whose majority shareholder is Australia's Allkem Ltd, and Catamarca province's Fenix mine, a property of the American Livent Corporation.

Agriculture powerhouse Argentina has been offering tax breaks and security guarantees to lure global mining firms to invest in lithium, the coveted metal used in batteries that power both electric vehicles and small electronics.

In addition to Allkem Ltd. and Livent, international companies mining lithium in Argentina include China's Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., the Netherlands' Pluspetrol Resources, France's Eramet, Canada's Lithium Americas, and the Anglo-Australian Rio Tinto Group.

Argentina, the world's fourth largest lithium producer, forms part of the so-called "lithium triangle," the largest global reserve of the mineral, along with Bolivia and Chile. (Reporting by Lucila Sigal; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLKEM LIMITED 3.97% 12.06 Delayed Quote.3.20%
ERAMET 2.29% 102.8 Real-time Quote.19.86%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.70% 238.0594 Delayed Quote.24.90%
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD. 1.18% 70.11 End-of-day quote.0.86%
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP. -1.35% 27.12 Delayed Quote.7.01%
LIVENT CORPORATION -0.13% 22.6101 Delayed Quote.9.46%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.04% 5609 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX 0.59% 1244.34 Real-time Quote.5.39%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.26% 216.93 Delayed Quote.21.70%
Financials
Sales 2023 49 901 M 7 257 M 7 257 M
Net income 2023 15 662 M 2 278 M 2 278 M
Net cash 2023 6 125 M 891 M 891 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,87x
Yield 2023 1,20%
Capitalization 132 B 19 155 M 19 167 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
EV / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 10 201
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 70,11 CNY
Average target price 91,16 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Shen Wang President & Vice Chairman
Ting Huang Financial Director & Vice President
Liang Bin Li Chairman
Hua'an Huang Head-Auditing Department
Sze Wing Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.0.86%18 900
AIR LIQUIDE20.86%91 182
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.91%73 584
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.5.91%44 387
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.15%31 658
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.17.72%21 213
