Ganga Papers India Limited announced that Ms. Shaivi Pathak, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company has resigned from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company with effect from close of business hours of August 26, 2023 due to personal reason. From August 27, 2023 till the date of appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the company, Mr. Gautam Chaudhary, being the Chief Finance Officer of the company will be responsible for all compliance related matters of the Company.