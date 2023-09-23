Ganga Papers India Limited announced that Mrs. Kamlesh Kushwaha, an associate member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India having M. No. A70767 has appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in terms of provisions of Section 203 of Companies Act 2013 and rules made thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 with effect from 23 September, 2023. Mrs. Kamlesh Kushwaha is an associate member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India possessing requisite qualification and skills.

She is also a graduate in Commerce.