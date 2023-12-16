Ganga Papers India Limited announced at its board meeting held on 16 December, 2023, approved the appointment of Mr. Amit Chaudhary as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of Ganga Papers India Limited effective from 16 December, 2023, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and based on approval of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Amit Chaudhary is a Commerce Graduate and a qualified Chartered Accountant having a rich post-qualification experience of more than 22 years of Finance, Commercial and Business Planning, Operations & Compliance in diverse verticals like Financials, Tax and many more. He is a strong finance professional also skilled at Commercial Construct, growth and investment analysis & decision-making, procurement & commercial negotiations, controllership and service delivery excellence.