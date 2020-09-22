Log in
GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED

(6968)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/21
4.23 HKD   +1.93%
Ganglong China Property : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR AUGUST 2020

09/22/2020 | 07:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ganglong China Property Group Limited

港 龍 中 國 地 產 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6968)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR AUGUST 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ganglong China Property Group Limited (the "Company") announces that for the single month of August 2020, the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), together with its joint ventures and associates, achieved contracted sales attributable to the Group amounted to approximately RMB1,482.0 million, decreased by approximately 7% year on year compared to August 2019. From January to August 2020, the Group, together with its joint ventures and associates, achieved contracted sales attributable to the Company amounted to approximately RMB11,691.3 million, increased by around 110% year on year compared to the period from January to August 2019.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are derived from the management information of the Group, together with its joint ventures and associates, and are subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis, respectively. The information shall not be taken as a measure or an indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such, the information disclosed in this announcement is strictly for information only and not for any other purposes. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any shareholders and potential investor of the Company who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from his/her professional advisors.

By order of the Board

Ganglong China Property Group Limited

Lui Wing Wai

Chairman and executive director

Hong Kong, 22 September 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lui Wing Wai (Chairman), Mr. Lui Jin Ling, and Mr. Lui Chi Chung Jimmy. The non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lui Wing Mau and Mr. Lui Wing Nam. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wan Ho Yin, Mr. Guo Shaomu, and Ms. Tang Lo Nar.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ganglong China Property Group Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 10:59:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 1 978 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2019 668 M 98,4 M 98,4 M
Net Debt 2019 8 731 M 1 286 M 1 286 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6 056 M 890 M 892 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 1 421
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ganglong China Property Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wing Wai Lui Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Qing Xie Executive President
Yu Tin Lam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wing Mau Lui Non-Executive Director
Wing Nam Lui Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED0.00%890
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.45%47 662
VONOVIA SE21.46%38 713
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-24.54%27 474
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.23%18 023
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE17.11%17 201
