Ganglong China Property : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR AUGUST 2020

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR AUGUST 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ganglong China Property Group Limited (the "Company") announces that for the single month of August 2020, the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), together with its joint ventures and associates, achieved contracted sales attributable to the Group amounted to approximately RMB1,482.0 million, decreased by approximately 7% year on year compared to August 2019. From January to August 2020, the Group, together with its joint ventures and associates, achieved contracted sales attributable to the Company amounted to approximately RMB11,691.3 million, increased by around 110% year on year compared to the period from January to August 2019.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are derived from the management information of the Group, together with its joint ventures and associates, and are subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis, respectively. The information shall not be taken as a measure or an indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such, the information disclosed in this announcement is strictly for information only and not for any other purposes. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any shareholders and potential investor of the Company who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from his/her professional advisors.

