GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED (6968)

GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED

(6968)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ganglong China Property : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

03/21/2021 | 06:45am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ganglong China Property Group Limited ಥᎲʕ਷ήପණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6968)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • • Contracted sales (including those of joint ventures and associates) amounted to approximately RMB31,318 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 with a total sales area of approximately 2,427,000 square meters, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 20% and 13%, respectively.

  • • Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2020 amounted to approximately RMB4,171 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 111% as compared to the year ended 31 December 2019.

  • • Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 amounted to approximately RMB961 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 44% as compared to the year ended 31 December 2019.

  • • As of 31 December 2020, the Group had contract liabilities of approximately RMB20,980 million, as compared to approximately RMB8,416 million as of 31 December 2019, representing an increase of approximately 149%.

  • • As of 31 December 2020, cash (including restricted cash, pledged time deposits and cash and cash equivalent) amounted to approximately RMB6,797 million (31 December 2019: approximately RMB2,513 million).

  • • The declaration of a final dividend of RMB0.18 per share is recommended for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Ganglong China Property Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020 with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2019 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

2020

2019

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

3

4,171,331

1,978,034

Cost of sales

4

(2,654,238)

(1,133,507)

Gross profit

1,517,093

844,527

Other income, net

26,172

77,245

Selling and marketing expenses

4

(388,552)

(212,441)

General and administrative expenses

4

(461,659)

(250,454)

Fair value gains on investment properties

10,100

15,600

Operating profit

703,154

474,477

Finance income

5

38,735

8,607

Finance costs

5

(121,702)

(78,623)

Finance costs, net

5

(82,967)

(70,016)

Share of results of joint ventures and

associates

403,436

359,427

Profit before income tax

1,023,623

763,888

Income tax expenses

6

(381,684)

(293,824)

Profit and total comprehensive income for

the year

641,939

470,064

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

960,748

668,041

Non-controlling interests

(318,809)

(197,977)

641,939

470,064

Earnings per share attributable to owners

of the Company (expressed in RMB)

- Basic and diluted

7

0.68

0.56

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020

2020

2019

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

67,975

36,004

Investment properties

180,900

170,800

Investments accounted for using the

equity method

1,468,834

1,103,432

Deferred income tax assets

347,836

151,192

Total non-current assets

2,065,545

1,461,428

Current assets

Properties under development

32,108,351

16,052,548

Completed properties held for sale

295,960

732,904

Trade and other receivables and

prepayments

8

1,128,141

1,252,942

Amounts due from associates

175,789

124,709

Amounts due from joint ventures

426,390

350,268

Amounts due from non-controlling

interests

2,578,961

198,443

Tax recoverable

670,214

206,629

Restricted cash

2,211,490

1,414,744

Pledged time deposits

37,727

45,920

Cash and cash equivalents

4,547,628

1,052,217

Total current assets

44,180,651

21,431,324

Total assets

46,246,196

22,892,752

2020

2019

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to the

owners of the Company

Share capital

10

14,919

-

Reserves

3,679,095

1,243,531

3,694,014

1,243,531

Non-controlling interests

792,679

409,823

Total equity

4,486,693

1,653,354

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

2,590,967

1,709,099

Lease liabilities

18,049

3,782

Deferred income tax liabilities

110,402

94,699

Total non-current liabilities

2,719,418

1,807,580

Current liabilities

Trade payables, bills payables and

other payables

9

5,836,270

2,463,085

Lease liabilities

12,151

8,188

Contract liabilities

20,979,809

8,416,172

Amounts due to associates

1,159,616

1,497,735

Amounts due to joint ventures

914,191

869,944

Amounts due to controlling shareholders

-

23,539

Amounts due to non-controlling interests

3,761,926

4,682,599

Tax payable

325,482

326,356

Borrowings

6,050,640

1,144,200

Total current liabilities

39,040,085

19,431,818

Total liabilities

41,759,503

21,239,398

Total equity and liabilities

46,246,196

22,892,752

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  • 1. GENERAL INFORMATION

    The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 8 October 2018 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands. The address of its registered office is 4th Floor, Harbour Place, 103 South Church Street, P.O. Box 10240, Grand Cayman KY1-1002, Cayman Islands. The principal place of business of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") is located at 6/F, Alibaba Shanghai Center, No. 1-4, Lane 1398, Shenchang Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, PRC. The principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong is located at Suites 3620-22, 36/F, Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong.

    The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in the development of real estate projects in the PRC.

    The Company's shares were listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") since 15 July 2020.

    These consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), unless otherwise stated.

    These consolidated financial statements have been approved for issue by the Board of the

  • Company on 19 March 2021.

  • 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

    The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.

    2.1 Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), a collective term includes all applicable individual Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretation issued by Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622). These consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except as modified by investment properties which are measured at fair value.

  • (a) New and amendments to standards adopted by the Group

  • (b) New standard and amendments to existing standards issued but not yet effective for the financial year beginning on or after 1 January 2020 and have not been early adopted by the Group:

Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and

Interest Rate Benchmark Reform -

HKFRS 7

Phase 1

Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8

Definition of Material

Conceptual Framework for Financial

Revised Conceptual Framework for

Reporting 2018

Financial Reporting

  • The following new and amendments to standards have been adopted by the Group for the first time for the financial year beginning on or after 1 January 2020:

    The adoption of the above new and amendments to standards did not have significant financial impact on the consolidated financial statements.

    Effective for

    accounting

    periods

    beginning on

    or after

    Amendments to HKFRS 16

    COVID-19 Related Rent

    1 June 2020

    Concessions

    Amendments to HKAS 39,

    HKFRS 4, HKFRS 7,

    Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 2

    1 January 2021

    HKFRS 9 and HKFRS 16

    Amendments to HKFRS 1,

    Annual improvements to HKFRS

    1 January 2022

    HKFRS 9, HKFRS 16 and

    Standards 2018 to 2020

    HKAS 41

    Amendments to HKFRS 3

    Reference to the Conceptual

    1 January 2022

    Framework

    Amendments to HKAS 16

    Property, Plant and Equipment:

    1 January 2022

    Amendments to Accounting

    Proceeds before intended use Revised Accounting Guideline

    1 January 2022

    Guideline 5 (Revised)

    5 Merger Accounting for Common Control Combinations

    Amendments to HKAS 37

    Onerous Contracts - Cost of

    1 January 2022

    HKFRS 17

    Amendments to HKAS 1

    Fulfilling a Contract Insurance Contracts Classification of Liabilities as

    1 January 2023

    1 January 2023

    Amendments to Hong Kong

    Interpretation 5 (2020)

    Current or Non-current Hong Kong Interpretation 5 (2020) Presentation of Financial Statements - Classification by the Borrower of a Term Loan that Contains a Repayment on Demand Clause

    1 January 2023

Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28

Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture

To be determinedThe Group is in the process of assessing the potential impact of these standards and amendments to existing standards which were in issue but not yet effective.

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION

The executive directors of the Company (the "Executive Directors") has been identified as the chief operating decision maker. Management determines the operating segments based on the Group's internal reports, which are then submitted to the Executive Directors for performance assessment and resources allocation.

The Executive Directors assess the performance of the operating segment based on a measure of profit before income tax and regard these to be only one operating segment - property development. Accordingly, segment disclosures are not presented. No geographical segment analysis is presented as the majority of the assets and operation of the Group are located in China, which is considered as one geographical location in an economic environment with similar risk and returns.

For the years ended 31 December 2020 and 2019, there was no transaction with a single external customer that amounted to 10% or more of the Group's revenue.

The revenue from contracts with customers recognised during the years ended 31 December 2020 and 2019 are sales of properties in the PRC, all of which recognised at a point in time.

The revenue from external parties is derived from numerous external customers and the revenue reported to the Executive Directors is measured in a manner consistent with that in the consolidated financial statements.

Year ended 31 December

Sales of properties

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

4,171,331

1,978,034

  • 4. EXPENSES BY NATURE

    2020 RMB'000

    2019 RMB'000

    Cost of properties sold - including construction cost, land cost, capitalised interest expenses

    Other taxes and surcharges

    Employee benefit expenses Management and consulting services fee Donation

    Advertising and promotion expenses Office expenses

    Depreciation on property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets

    Entertainment expenses Recruitment fee

    Motor vehicle expenses Auditors' remuneration - Audit services - Non-audit services

    Guarantee fee

    Legal and professional service fees Listing expenses

    Travelling and transportation expenses Sales commission

    2,623,888 30,350

    1,114,726 18,781

    406,604 208,145

    47,553 35,098

    2,334 2,674

    140,722 90,215

    79,931 38,511

    19,669 12,400

    39,196 21,320

    3,123 2,308

    2,678 1,410

    4,894 796

    - -

    2,143 10,826

    27,242 8,252

    16,541 10,103

    12,683 8,797

    34,414 3,435

    Others

    9,688 9,401

    Total cost of sales, selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses

  • 5. FINANCE COSTS, NET

Finance income - Interest income from bank deposits

Finance costs

  • - Bank and other borrowings

  • - Amount due to associates and a joint venture

  • - Amounts due to non-controlling interests

  • - Lease liabilities

  • - Less: capitalised interest

Finance costs, net

3,504,449

1,596,402

Year ended 31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(38,735)

(8,607)

405,922

152,589

17,229

20,121

197,787

230,016

1,249

813

(500,485)

(324,916)

121,702

78,623

82,967

70,016

6. INCOME TAX EXPENSES

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current income tax:

- PRC corporate income tax

348,677

207,356

- PRC land appreciation tax

213,948

184,394

562,625

391,750

Deferred income tax

(180,941)

(97,926)

381,684

293,824

PRC corporate income tax

The income tax provision of the Group in respect of operations in PRC has been calculated at the applicable tax rate on the estimated assessable profits for the year, based on the existing legislation, interpretations and practices in respect thereof.

The corporate income tax rate applicable to the group entities located in mainland China is 25% according to the Corporate Income Tax Law of the People's Republic of China (the "CIT Law").

PRC land appreciation tax ("LAT")

Pursuant to the requirements in relation to LAT in the PRC, all income from the sale or transfer of state-owned land use rights, building and their attached facilities in the PRC is subject to LAT at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% of the appreciation value, with an exemption provided for sales of ordinary residential properties if their appreciation values do not exceed 20% of the sum of the total deductible items.

The Group has made provision of LAT for sales of properties according to the aforementioned progressive rate.

Overseas income tax

The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands and, is exempted from Cayman Islands income tax. The Company's direct subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") was incorporated under the BVI Business Companies Act of the British Virgin Islands and are exempted from British Virgin Islands income tax. The Group's subsidiaries in Hong Kong are subject to profits tax at the rate of 16.5%.

PRC dividend withholding income tax

Pursuant to the Detailed Implementation Regulations for implementation of the Corporate Income Tax Law issued on 6 December 2017, dividends distributed from the profits generated the profits generated by the PRC companies after January 1, 2008 to their foreign investors shall be subject to this withholding income tax of 10%, a lower 5% withholding tax rate may be applied when the immediate holding companies of the PRC subsidiaries are incorporated in Hong Kong and fulfill the requirements to the tax treaty arrangements between the PRC and Hong Kong.

On 21 December 2020, the immediate holding companies of the PRC subsidiaries have obtained the Certificate of Resident Status from the Inland Revenue Department and fulfilled the requirements to the tax treaty arrangements between the PRC and Hong Kong. Therefore, a lower 5% withholding tax rate shall be applied to dividend distribution thereafter.

As at 31 December 2020, deferred income tax liabilities of approximately RMB80,350,000 (2019: RMB70,829,000) have been provided for at the applicable tax rate 5% (2019: 10%) in respect of temporary differences attributable to undistributed profits of the Company's PRC subsidiaries.

7. EARNINGS PER SHARE

  • (a) Basic

    In determining the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the years ended 31 December 2020 and 2019, the ordinary shares issued upon incorporation of the Company, the ordinary shares issued in exchange for the Listing Business in the reorganisation as detailed in Note 1.2 to the Accountant's Report set out in Appendix I to the Prospectus and the capitalisation issue (Note 10), were deemed to be issued on 1 January 2019 as if the Company has been incorporated by then.

    Year ended 31 December 2020

    2019

    Profit attributable to owners of the Company

    (RMB'000)

    Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (in thousand)

    Basic earnings per share (RMB)

    960,748 1,415,823 0.68

    668,041 1,200,000 0.56

  • (b) Diluted

    The Company did not have any potential dilutive shares outstanding during the years ended 31 December 2020 and 2019. Accordingly, diluted earnings per share is the same as the basic earnings per share.

8. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES AND PREPAYMENTS

As at 31 December 2020 2019

RMB'000 RMB'000

Trade receivables from third parties (Note (a))

8,071

25,970

Other receivables

657,699

376,414

Prepayments

462,371

850,558

Total trade and other receivables and prepayments

1,128,141

1,252,942

The carrying amounts of the trade and other receivables and prepayments approximate their fair values and are denominated in RMB.

(a) Trade receivables from third parties

Ageing analysis of the trade receivables based on invoice dates is as follows:

As at 31 December 2020 2019

RMB'000 RMB'000

0 - 30 days

8,071

22,793

31 - 60 days

-

3

61 - 90 days

-

866

Over 90 days

-

2,308

8,071

25,970

As at 31 December 2020, trade receivables of RMB8,071,000 (2019: RMB25,970,000) were overdue but not impaired and fully relate to certain customers that have good settlement record with the Group.

For these past due trade receivables, the Group has assessed the expected credit losses by considering historical loss experiences, existing market conditions and forward-looking information. Based on the assessment, expected credit loss rate of trade receivables is close to zero. Therefore, the loss allowance provision for these receivables balances was not material.

9.

0 - 30 days

4,279,766

1,780,785

31 - 60 days

120,017

61,506

61 - 90 days

22,810

11,690

Over 90 days

242,972

124,518

4,665,565

1,978,499

10.

SHARE CAPITAL

Number of

shares

Share capital

HK$

Authorised:

At 1 January 2019, 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020

38,000,000

380,000

Changes

9,962,000,000

99,620,000

At 31 December 2020

10,000,000,000

100,000,000

Number of

shares

Share capital

RMB'000

Issued:

At 1 January 2019, 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020

1,000

-

Shares issued pursuant to the Capitalisation issue (Note (a))

1,199,999,000

10,979

Shares issued under the Global offering (Note (b))

430,618,000

3,940

At 31 December 2020

1,630,618,000

14,919

TRADE PAYABLES, BILLS PAYABLES AND OTHER PAYABLES

As at 31 December 2020 2019

RMB'000 RMB'000

Trade payables (Note (a))

4,665,565

1,978,499

Bills payables

65,659

77,527

Other payables

1,105,046

407,059

Total trade and other payables

5,836,270

2,463,085

(a)

The ageing analysis of the trade payables based on invoice dates or contractual terms is as follows:

As at 31 December 2020 2019

RMB'000 RMB'000

The Company was incorporated on 8 October 2018 with an authorised share capital of HK$380,000, divided into 38,000,000 shares of HK$0.01 each.

Pursuant to the written resolutions of the Shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") dated 20 June 2020, the authorised share capital of the Company was increased from HK$380,000 divided into 38,000,000 shares of par value of HK$0.01 each to HK$100,000,000 divided into 10,000,000,000 shares of par value of HK$0.01 each by the creation of an additional 9,962,000,000 shares of par value of HK$0.01 each.

  • (a) Capitalisation issue

    On 15 July 2020, the capitalisation issue pursuant to the Shareholders' resolution dated 20 June 2020 was effected. The Company issued 1,199,999,000 shares at par value of HK$0.01 each to holders of shares on the register of members of the Company on 15 July 2020, by way of capitalisation of an amount of HK$11,999,990 (equivalent to RMB10,979,000) to the credit of the share premium account of the Company.

  • (b) Global offering

    On 15 July 2020, the Company issued a total of 400,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of HK$3.93 per share as a result of the completion of the global offering.

    30,618,000 shares were issued upon the partially exercise of the over-allotment option on 5 August 2020 at a price of HK$3.93 per share.

Number of total issued shares of the Company was increased to 1,630,618,000 shares upon completion of the capitalisation issue, the global offering and the exercise of over-allotment option.

11. DIVIDEND

Year ended 31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Final proposed dividend, of RMB0.18

(2019: Nil) per ordinary share

293,511

-

On 19 March 2021, the directors of the Company proposed a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 of RMB0.18 per ordinary share totalling approximately RMB293,511,000. The proposed dividend has not been reflected as dividend payable in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, but will be reflected as dividend distribution for the year ending 31 December 2021.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

GENERAL OVERVIEW

Ganglong China Property Group Limited (the "Company") is an established property developer in the Yangtze River Delta region. The Company was successfully listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (Stock Code: 6968.HK) by way of the Global Offering on 15 July 2020 (the "Listing"). This marked an important milestone in the development of the Company.

Headquartered in Shanghai, the Group has become an active real estate developer in the Yangtze River Delta region, one of the most prosperous and dynamic regions in China. The Group primarily focused in the cities of Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou, Nantong, Huzhou, Taizhou, Yancheng, etc., and has achieved strategic geographic coverage in those regions. Adhering to our core value of "striving for innovation, building with integrity", the Group believes that we have developed splendid reputation in our market for constant innovation, excellent quality of our various products and credibility.

At the beginning of 2020, the real estate market was also severely affected by the impact of COVID-19. With the gradual effectiveness of the central and local policies, such as multiple decrease in interest rate, supportive policies on both the supply and demand sides as well as the implementation of major plans and renewed confidence from home buyers, resulting in active investment in the market arising from the pre-accumulated market demand, and thus the market gradually recovered. At the same time, the Group seized the opportunities of the sales window and stepped up the promotion efforts with innovative marketing model. Thanks to the efforts by all of our employees, the amount of contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB31,318 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 20%.

In terms of the macro-economy in the coming year, the real estate market will also benefit from the stable financial environment. The reduction of financing costs of property developers and the reduction of costs of home ownership are conducive to the recovery and development of the market. In terms of policy, the regulation and control of the real estate market will adhere to the position of "housing without speculation". Although there is adjustment pressure to the national real estate market size, there is still room for the demand suppressed during the short-term epidemic, the demand for investment value preservation driven by the improvement of credit environment, and the demand for improvement driven by the epidemic. The Group will seize the opportunities of the sales window, implement a strategy of "high turnover", and maintain enthusiasm for construction. Facing the uncertainty of the epidemic and economic development, the current situation of real estate products and services, and the trend of demand for home in the post-epidemic era, we will focus on collections ofsales proceeds and reach our sales targets, and, at the same time, increase our effort on exploration of gaining foothold in cities with potential and product innovation, so as to better enhance the quality of our products, as well as to achieve sustainable and stable quality growth.

The real estate market in the Yangtze River Delta region has recovered quickly during the epidemic period. In coming year, with the backing of the Yangtze River Delta cities that we have deeply rooted for years, the Group will continue to actively expand in Anhui, South China, Midwest China and other regional hotspots, to achieve national layout. We will make full use of the listing on the Stock Exchange as a platform to achieve diversified financing channels and promote the business development of the Group to reward all of the Shareholders.

BUSINESS REVIEW

The Group derives its revenue primarily from sales of properties. For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group recorded a total revenue of approximately RMB4,171 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 111%.

Contracted sales

For the year ended 31 December 2020, including those of joint ventures and associates, the Group recorded unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB31,318 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 20%, and contracted gross floor area ("GFA") sold of approximately 2,427,000 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of 13%. The average selling price ("ASP") of our contracted sales for the year ended 31 December 2020 was approximately RMB12,906 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 6%.

As of 31 December 2020, the Group had contract liabilities of approximately RMB20,980 million, as compared to approximately RMB8,416 million as of 31 December 2019, representing an increase of approximately 149%.

Sales of properties

For the year ended 31 December 2020, the revenue from sales of properties increased by approximately 111% year-on-year to approximately RMB4,171 million. For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group recognised total GFA of approximately 437,988 sq.m., representing an increase of approximately 75% as compared to 2019. The ASP of the properties recognised as property sales was approximately RMB9,524 per sq.m., representing an increase of approximately 21% year-on-year.

The following table sets out the recognised sales and GFA sold by type of properties and city for the year ended 31 December 2020:

Recognised

Recognised

Recognised

GFA

ASP

revenue

sq.m.

RMB/sq.m.

RMB'000

Residential, retail and commercial

Changzhou

192,304

12,759

2,453,610

Changshu

66,134

9,969

659,309

Lianyungang

2,717

9,605

26,096

Yancheng

112,679

6,667

751,218

Guizhou

22,057

9,269

204,442

Car parks and garage/storage

42,097

1,821

76,656

Total

437,988

9,524

4,171,331

Land reserves

Leveraging on the Group's deep understanding of the property markets and intensive studies on its target cities, the Group continued to strategically select and acquire parcels of land at strategic and advantageous locations in those regions and cities in order to further develop the Group's presence in those markets. As of 31 December 2020, the Group (together with its joint ventures and associates) had 72 projects with land reserves amounting to 10,809,065 sq.m., of which 67 projects were located in 24 cities in the Yangtze River Delta region. Moreover, the Group had arranged its layout in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and Southwest China and had successfully obtained quality projects in Guangzhou and Chengdu as of 31 December 2020.

The following table sets out the GFA breakdown of the total land reserve of our Group by province as of 31 December 2020:

Total land

Percentage of

Province

reserve (1)

total land bank

in sq.m.

%

Jiangsu

5,815,993

54%

Guangdong

1,581,719

14%

Anhui

1,392,297

13%

Zhejiang

1,135,157

11%

Guizhou

470,375

4%

Henan

192,223

2%

Sichuan

144,519

1%

Shanghai

76,782

1%

Total

10,809,065

100%

Notes:

(1) Total land reserve equals to the sum of (i) The total GFA available for sale and total leasable

GFA for completed properties; (ii) total GFA for properties under development; and (iii) total GFA for properties held for future development.

(2) For projects developed by our wholly-owned and non-wholly owned subsidiaries and held by our joint ventures or our associated companies, 100% of total GFA are accounted for the respective project.

For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group (together with its joint ventures and associates) acquired 21 new parcels of quality land in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Guangdong and Sichuan, providing new land reserves of 4,707,784 sq.m. in terms of total saleable GFA, at a weighted average attributable land cost of approximately RMB4,113 per sq.m..

Particulars of the land parcels are set out in the following table:

Name of Project

Nature Image

Haimen

26%

95,579

Gang Long Lakeside Mansion

Yixing

100%

188,878

Shi Dai Tian Jiao

Wuhu

100%

92,513

Hu Shan Ying

Wuhu

60%

300,491

Yan Shan Ying

Changzhou

35%

163,484

Gang Long Mei Di Yun Zhu

Fuyang

57%

559,302

Gang Long Jun Wang

Huangshan

50%

92,349

Dong Wang Fu

Huai'an

100%

168,635

Jiu Yue Fu

Yiwu

60%

63,039

Lan Wan Jiu Zhu

Nanjing

25%

181,571

Zeng Cheng

Guangzhou

60%

812,105

Gang Long Zi Yu Hua Ting

Huizhou

51%

121,273

Jun Qi Hua Yuan

Yancheng

51%

155,949

Shi Dai Tian Jiao Er Qi

Wuhu

65%

175,180

Gang Long-Midea-Wei Lai Ying

Chengdu

55%

144,519

Chen Guang Ya Yuan

Hefei

60%

172,462

The Garden of Time

Nantong

25%

180,230

Tang Yue Fu

Nanjing

40%

83,518

Jun Wang Lan Ting

Hai'an

35%

191,910

Yangzhou Project

Yangzhou

25%

116,457

Huangpu Project

Guangzhou

20%

648,340

Total

4,707,784

Total

Average

City Equity Interest Total GFA

Consideration

land cost

sq.m.

RMB'000

RMB/sq.m.

635,082

6,645

672,000

3,558

120,000

1,297

510,000

1,697

797,330

4,877

1,884,602

3,370

645,566

6,991

566,453

3,359

461,000

7,313

810,000

4,461

3,830,000

4,716

354,940

2,927

1,271,975

8,156

222,000

1,267

1,199,869

8,303

707,132

4,100

682,590

3,787

380,000

4,550

513,146

2,674

212,700

1,826

4,670,974

7,205

21,147,359

The Group's

Note:For projects developed by our wholly-owned and non-wholly owned subsidiaries and held by our joint ventures or our associated companies, 100% of total GFA are accounted for the respective project.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Overall performance

During the year ended 31 December 2020, total revenue of the Group was approximately RMB4,171 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 111%. Gross profit was approximately RMB1,517 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 80%. Net profit of the Group increased by 37% year-on-year to approximately RMB642 million for the year ended 31 December 2020. Profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by approximately 44% year-on-year to approximately RMB961 million for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Revenue

For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group recorded a total revenue of approximately RMB4,171 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 111%. The increase was primarily attributable to the significant growth in recognised sales of properties, driven by an increase in the Group's property projects delivered during the year.

Cost of sales

The cost of sales of the Group represents the costs incurred directly for sale of properties, which comprised construction costs, land costs and capitalised interest.

For the year ended 31 December 2020, the cost of sales of the Group was approximately RMB2,654 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 134%.

Gross profit

For the year ended 31 December 2020, the gross profit of the Group was approximately RMB1,517 million, representing a significant year-on-year increase of approximately 80%. The changes in gross profit margin was primarily affected by the selling prices, the construction costs and land costs of our properties for which control of such was transferred. For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group recorded a gross profit margin of approximately 36%, as compared to approximately 43% in 2019. The decrease in the gross profit margin was mainly due to the higher land costs of the properties sold during the current year. Despite the above, the gross profit margin remained at a relatively high level as compared to the peers. The relatively high gross profit margin was contributed by the relatively low land costs of properties delivered during the periods, as they were developed on lands acquired in earlier years prior to the price hike of average land costs in the PRC.

Other income

The Group had other income of approximately RMB26 million for the year ended 31 December 2020, as compared to approximately RMB77 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. Other income primarily consisted of interest income from associates, joint ventures and other third parties, management and consulting service income and rental income. The management and consulting services mainly comprise of the assignment of staff and personnel to support the operation of the relevant project companies, including but not limited to services with respect to managerial, operational, financial and marketing aspects and are provided exclusively to the Group's joint ventures and associates in relation to the property development projects. The decrease in other income was primarily attributable to the decrease in management and consulting service income, driven by the decrease in the Group's contracted sales attributable to associates and joint ventures.

Fair value gains on investment properties

The Group develops and holds certain retail units for rental income and /or capital appreciation. The fair value gain on investment properties amounted to approximately RMB10 million for the year ended 31 December 2020, as compared to approximately RMB16 million in 2019. The fair value of the investment properties of the Group had a stable growth during the years ended 31 December 2020 and 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses

The Group's selling and marketing expenses increased by approximately 83% year-on-year from approximately RMB212 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 to approximately RMB389 million for the year ended 31 December 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in marketing and advertising costs and staff costs, driven by the rapid growth in the Group's contracted sales and the number of sales staff during the year.

General and administrative expenses

The Group's general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 85% year-on-year from approximately RMB250 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 to approximately RMB462 million for the year ended 31 December 2020. The significant increase in our general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in employee benefit expenses for our administrative staff as a result of the increase in the monthly average headcount of administrative staff to cope with the expansion of our operations.

Finance costs - net

Net finance costs of the Group increased by approximately 19% year-on-year from approximately RMB70 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 to approximately RMB83 million for the year ended 31 December 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in interest-bearing debts for the purposes of properties development business and the issuance of interest-bearing senior notes in December 2020 (the "2021 Senior Notes") for the purpose of refinancing and general working capital purpose.

Share of results of joint ventures and associates

The Group accounts for the results of joint ventures and associates using the equity method, which mainly represent the share of profits related to the projects delivered during the relevant period that have been offset by losses incurred by other joint ventures and associates.

Share of results of joint ventures and associates increased from approximately RMB359 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 to a profit of approximately RMB403 million for the year ended 31 December 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in revenue from sales of properties of the joint ventures and associates as more projects were completed and delivered during the year by the joint ventures and associates of the Group.

Income tax expenses

Our income tax expenses increased by 30% from RMB294 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 to RMB382 million for the year ended 31 December 2020, which was primarily attributable to the increase in the Group's revenue recognised for the year ended 31 December 2020. The effective tax rates, excluding the share of results of joint ventures and associates, were 62% and 73% for the years ended 31 December 2020 and 2019.

Profit and total comprehensive income for the year

As a result of the foregoing reasons, the Group's profit and total comprehensive income significantly increased by approximately 37% from approximately RMB470 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 to approximately RMB642 million for the year ended 31 December 2020. The profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 44% from approximately RMB668 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 to approximately RMB961 million for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The basic and diluted earnings per share of the Company is RMB0.68 per share for the year ended 31 December 2020, representing an increase of approximately 21 % from RMB0.56 per share for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Liquidity and financial resources

The Group has always pursued a prudent treasury management policy and actively manages its liquidity position with sufficient standby banking facilities to cope with daily operation and demands for capital for future development.

During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group had financed its working capital, capital expenditure and other capital requirements primarily through (i) listing proceed and proceed from issuance of the 2021 Senior Notes; (ii) cash generated from operations, including proceeds from the pre-sale and sales of our properties; and (iii) bank loans, trust financing, advances from non-controlling interests and other financings.

As of 31 December 2020, the Group had a total cash (including restricted cash, pledged time deposits and cash and cash equivalents) of approximately RMB6,797 million as compared to approximately RMB2,513 million as of 31 December 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increase in proceeds from sales of properties. Substantially all of the Group's cash and cash equivalents are denominated in RMB.

During the year ended 31 December 2020, the aggregate new borrowings from bank and other trust financing arrangement obtained by the Group amounted to approximately RMB8,525 million, proceeds from the issuance of the 2021 Senior Notes was approximately RMB987 million and repayment of borrowings from bank and trust financing arrangement was approximately RMB3,724 million. As of 31 December 2020, the Group's total bank and other borrowings amounted to approximately RMB8,642 million, representing an increase of approximately 203% compared to approximately RMB2,853 million as of 31 December 2019. Amongst the bank and other borrowings, approximately RMB6,051 million (as at 31 December 2019: approximately RMB1,144 million) will be repayable within one year and approximately RMB2,591 million (as at 31 December 2019: approximately RMB1,709 million) will be repayable after one year.

Senior notes

In December 2020, the Company issued the 2021 Senior Notes with a principal amount of US$150 million due in December 2021, which were listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in December 2020. The 2021 Senior Notes, bearing interest at a fixed rate of 13.5% per annum with interest payable semi-annually in arrears.

The issuance of the abovementioned senior notes was for the purpose of refinancing general working capital of the Group.

Key financial ratios

As of 31 December 2020, the Group's net gearing ratio (calculated as the total borrowings net of restricted cash, pledged time deposits and cash and cash equivalents divided by total equity) was 41%, an increase of 20 percentage points as compared with 21% as of 31 December 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in total borrowings balance as of 31 December 2020 to finance the Group's expansion. The outbreaks of COVID-19 had caused a delay of the pre-sale, expected completion date and delivery of certain of the Group's property projects during the year. The Group will continue to manage working capital efficiently through working capital management policies and continue to utilise the Group's available financial resources, including proceeds from sales and pre-sales of property projects, draw down of banking facilities and other borrowings and optimise the payment schedule to contractors through negotiation based on the latest construction progress.

The Group's current ratio is calculated based on its total current assets divided by its total current liabilities as of the respective dates. The Group's current ratio had increased from approximately 1.10 times as of 31 December 2019 to approximately 1.13 times as of 31 December 2020. The current ratio remained stable as of 31 December 2020 and 2019.

Foreign exchange risk

The Group mainly operates its business in China. Other than the 2021 Senior Notes which are denominated in US$, the Group did not have any other material direct exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Directors expect that any fluctuation of RMB's exchange rate will not have any material adverse effect on the operation of the Group.

As of 31 December 2020, the Group has not entered into any hedging transactions. The Group manages its foreign exchange risk by closely monitoring the movement of the foreign currency rates and will consider hedging significant foreign currency exposure should the need arise.

Interest rate risk

The Group's interest rate risk arises from its borrowings. Except for the 2021 Senior Notes which the interest rate is fixed, most of the Group's borrowings are denominated in RMB and their interest rates on the Group's borrowings are primarily affected by the benchmark interest rates set by the People's Bank of China. The Group manages its interest rate risk by closely monitoring the trend of interest rate fluctuation and its impact on the Group's interest rate risk exposure, as well as regulating the debt portfolio of the Group.

Pledge of assets

As of 31 December 2020, certain of the Group's bank and other borrowings were secured by its pledged time deposit, equity interests of group companies, properties under development, completed properties held for sales and investment properties with total carrying values of approximately RMB14,880 million (31 December 2019: RMB6,555 million).

Commitments

As of 31 December 2020, the Group had commitments that are contracted but not provided for as follows:

31 December

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Contracted but not provided for

15,725,006

13,457,571

The amount represented capital commitment for construction contracts and agreed proposed development contracts determined based on current estimated budgets.

Financial guarantees and contingent liabilities

As of 31 December 2020, the Group's total financial guarantees are as follows:

31 December

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Guarantee in respect of mortgage facilities for

certain purchasers

7,913,296

3,294,002

Guarantee provided for the borrowings of joint

ventures and associates

615,000

905,447

Total

8,528,296

4,199,449

During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group had arranged for bank financing for certain purchasers of our properties and provided guarantees to secure obligations of such purchasers for repayments. Such guarantees periods start from the date of grant of mortgage, and terminate upon the earlier of (i) the issuance of the property ownership certificate to the purchaser; or (ii) the satisfaction of mortgage loans by the purchasers of our properties. Pursuant to the terms of these guarantees, upon default of mortgage payments by these purchasers, the bank may demand us to repay theoutstanding mortgage principal of the loan together with accrued interest owed by the defaulting purchasers to the banks. Under such circumstances, the Group are entitled to forfeit the relevant purchaser's deposit and resell the property to recover any amounts paid by the Group to the bank. The Directors consider that the likelihood of default of payments by the purchasers is minimal and the Group's credit risk is significantly mitigated.

The Group also provided guarantee for borrowings of the Group's joint ventures and associates from time to time. The relevant borrowings were primarily from banks to finance property development projects of these joint ventures and associates, whereby the land use rights of the joint ventures and associates were pledged to the banks and our guarantee was provided in addition to the pledges. The Directors consider that the likelihood of default in payments by the joint ventures and associates is minimal and therefore the financial guarantee measured at fair value is immaterial and no liabilities was recognised.

As of 31 December 2020, the Group had no other material contingent liabilities.

Material acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group did not have any material acquisition or disposal of subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

Future plans for material investments

The Group will continue to invest in its property development projects and acquire suitable land parcels, if it thinks fit. These investments will be funded by internal resources and external borrowings. Save as disclosed above, the Group did not have any future plans for material investments as of the date of this announcement.

Employee and remuneration policy

As of 31 December 2020, the Group had a total of 1,465 employees (31 December 2019: 1,012 employees). Total expenditure on salary and welfare of the Group's employees for the year ended 31 December 2020 amounted to approximately RMB407 million (for the year ended 31 December 2019: approximately RMB208 million). The Group has adopted a system of determining the remuneration of employees based on the performance of employees. In general, the Group provides competitive remuneration packages to employees, which include basic salaries, performance-based rewards and year-end bonus. The Group also pays social security insurance for the Group's employees, including medical insurance, work-related injury insurance, endowment insurance, maternity insurance, unemployment insurance and housing funds. In terms of employee training, the Group provides consistent and systematic training to employees based on their positions and expertise, in order to enhance their expertise in real estate and their related fields.

Index Component Changes

Inclusion in the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index

With effect as of the market close of 30 November 2020, the Group was included in the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index. The MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of small cap segment of the China market. Its constituent stocks generally include companies with operating entities in China and have good operating performance and development potential. It fully reflects capital market's recognition of the Group's performance and value and can enhance the Company's reputation and increase the trading liquidity of the Company, resulting in realisation of the value of investment in the Company.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

After the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, various prevention and monitoring measures has been and will be implemented all over the country by the Chinese government. The Group will closely focus on the development of the coronavirus pandemic and assess its impact on the Group's financial position and business result.

In 2021, the Group will adhere to the development strategy of "one body, two wings", focus on its core business, and continuously improve its operating efficiency. We will be oriented by customers' demands continue to improve the Group's core corporate competitiveness, such as product competitiveness and brand awareness. In addition, the Group will adhere to the philosophy of of rational investment and stable expansion, and fully grasp the development opportunity of rotation of urban cycle to further promote the implementation of the strategy of "deepening presence in the Yangtze River Delta region and the key hub cities of China".

In order to ensure the smooth implementation of the development strategy, the Group will continue to strengthen the refinement of management and improve its internal skills in 2021. The Group will further optimize the operation and financial management system, shorten the decision-making process, and improve the operation efficiency. In addition, the Group will continue to adopt sound financial control policies and further optimize the capital and debt structure through diversified financing channels.

PURCHASE, REDEMPTION OR SALE OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

The shares of the Company were first listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange on 15 July 2020 (the "Listing Date"). Neither the Company nor its subsidiaries have purchased, redeemed or sold any of the Company's listed securities during the period from the Listing Date and up to the date of this announcement.

DIVIDEND

The Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of RMB0.18 per share for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Proposed Final Dividend") to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 26 May 2021, subject to the Shareholders' approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 20 May 2021 (the "2021 AGM"). It is expected that the Proposed Final Dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, 30 June 2021. The Proposed Final Dividend shall be declared in RMB and distributed in Hong Kong dollars. The Proposed Final Dividend to be distributed in Hong Kong dollars will be converted from RMB at the average central parity rate of RMB to Hong Kong dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China for the period from Thursday, 20 May 2021 to Wednesday, 26 May 2021.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND CLOSURE OF THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS

  • (A) For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the 2021 AGM

    The 2021 AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 20 May 2021. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 14 May 2021 to Thursday, 20 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no share transfer will be effected, for the purpose of ascertaining Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the 2021 AGM. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the 2021 AGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 13 May 2021.

  • (B) For determining the entitlement to the Proposed Final Dividend

    The register of members of the Company will be closed on Wednesday, 26 May 2021, on which no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible to receive the Proposed Final Dividend, unregistered holders of shares of the Company should ensure that all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates to be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 May 2021.

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND THE ISSUE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT SHARES

The net proceeds from the Listing amounted to HK$1,611.7 million after deducting the underwriting fees and commissions and other listing expenses borne by the Company. As at 31 December 2020, the Directors are not aware of any change to the planned use of the proceeds as set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the prospectus of the Company dated 29 June 2020 (the "Prospectus"). The Company has used the proceeds raised from the Global Offering in accordance with its development strategies, market conditions and intended use of such proceeds.

An analysis of the planned usage of the net proceeds as stated in the Prospectus and the actual utilization of the net proceeds for the period from the Listing Date up to 31 December 2020 are set out below:

Actual use of net proceeds

Business objective as stated in the ProspectusPercentage of total net Intended use of proceeds net proceeds(Note)

as at 31 December 2020

HK$'000

HK$'000

Proceeds unused HK$'000

Expected timeline

To fund land costs of potential development projects

To finance the construction costs for the development of our existing projects General working capital

60% 30%

967,020 483,510

967,020 440,799

- N/A

10%

161,170

161,170

42,711 Utilised in January 2021 - N/A

Note: As disclosed in the Prospectus, the estimated net proceeds from the Listing, after deduction of the underwriting fees and commissions and expenses paid by the Company in connection therewith, were approximately HK$1,432.2 million, which was revised to HK$1,469.0 million as disclosed in the Company's allotment results announcement dated 14 July 2020. The actual net proceeds received by the Company were approximately HK$1,611.7 million after the exercise of the over-allotment option. The Company has applied the difference of approximately HK$142.7 million to the business strategies in the same proportion as the original funds applied as shown in the Prospectus.

SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT

According to the information that is publicly available to the Company and within the knowledge of the Board, as at the date of this announcement, the Company has maintained the public float as required under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company recognizes the importance of good corporate governance for enhancing the management of the Company as well as preserving the interests of its Shareholders as a whole. The Company has adopted the code provisions as set out in the Corporate Governance Code of the Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules (the "CG Code"), as its own code to govern its corporate governance practices since the Listing Date. Save for the deviation in relation to the chairman of the Board and chief executive officer being the same individual, the Board considers that, the Company has complied, to the extent applicable and permissible, the CG Code from Listing Date to 31 December 2020.

Pursuant to paragraph A.2.1 of the CG Code, the roles of chairman and chief executive officer should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. Mr.

Lui Ming is currently the Chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer of the Group, responsible for strategic planning and managing of the Group's overall business and operations. Mr. Lui Ming has been responsible for the overall management of the Group since the establishment of the Group. The Board believes that the current structure enables the Group to make and implement business decision swiftly and effectively which promotes the Group's development in line with other strategies and business direction. The Board considers that the balance of power and authority, accountability and independent decision making under the present arrangement will not be impaired because of the diverse background and experience of the non-executive Directors and independent non-executive Directors. Further, the audit committee of the Company, which consists a majority of independent non-executive Directors, has free and direct access to the Company's external auditors and independent professional advisers when it considers necessary. Therefore, the Directors consider that the deviation from paragraph A.2.1 of the CG Code is appropriate in such circumstance.

MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

Since the Listing Date, the Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules (the "Model Code") as its own code of conduct regarding dealings in the securities of the Company by the Directors and the Group's senior management who, because of his/her office or employment, is likely to possess inside information in relation to the Company or its securities. Upon specific enquiry, all Directors confirmed that they have complied with the Model Code for the period from the Listing Date to 31 December 2020. In addition, the Company is not aware of any non-compliance of the Model Code by the senior management of the Group for the period from the Listing Date to 31 December 2020.

REVIEW OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Audit Committee

The audit committee of the Company, comprising Mr. Wan Ho Yin, Mr. Lui Wing Nam, Mr. Guo Shaomu and Ms. Tang Lo Nar, has discussed with the management and the Board and reviewed this announcement of annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Scope of work of the Auditor

The figures in respect of this announcement for the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of comprehensive income and the related notes thereon for the year ended 31 December 2020 as set out in the preliminary announcement have been agreed by the Group's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC"), to the amounts set out in the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. The work performed by PwC in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently, no assurance has been expressed by PwC on the preliminary announcement.

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANNUAL REPORT

This announcement is published on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company's website (www.glchina.group). The annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be despatched to the Shareholders and published on the aforesaid websites in due course.

By Order of the Board

Ganglong China Property Group Limited

Lui Ming

Chairman and executive director

Hong Kong, 19 March 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr.

Lui Ming (Chairman), Mr. Lui Jin Ling, and Mr. Lui Chi Chung Jimmy. The non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lui Wing Mau and Mr. Lui Wing Nam.

The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wan Ho Yin, Mr.

Guo Shaomu, and Ms. Tang Lo Nar.

Disclaimer

Ganglong China Property Group Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 10:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
