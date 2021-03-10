Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Ganglong China Property Group Limited    6968   KYG373041055

GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED

(6968)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ganglong China Property : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR FEBRUARY 2021

03/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ganglong China Property Group Limited ಥᎲʕ਷ήପණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6968)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR FEBRUARY 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ganglong China Property Group Limited (the "Company") announces that for the single month of February 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), together with its joint ventures and associates, achieved contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1,943.6 million, increased by approximately 980% year on year compared to February 2020. From January to February 2021, the Group, together with its joint ventures and associates, achieved contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB5,083.5 million, increased by around 212% year on year compared to the period from January to February 2020.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are derived from the management information of the Group, together with its joint ventures and associates, and are subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis, respectively. The information shall not be taken as a measure or an indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such, the information disclosed in this announcement is strictly for information only and not for any other purposes. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any shareholder and potential investor of the Company who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from his/her professional advisors.

By order of the Board

Ganglong China Property Group Limited

Lui Ming

Chairman and executive director

Hong Kong, 10 March 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lui Ming (Chairman), Mr. Lui Jin Ling, and Mr. Lui Chi Chung Jimmy. The non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lui Wing Mau and Mr. Lui Wing Nam. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wan Ho Yin, Mr. Guo Shaomu, and Ms. Tang Lo Nar.

Disclaimer

Ganglong China Property Group Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 08:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED
03:35aGANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY  : Unaudited operating figures for february 2021
PU
02/10GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY  : Total Property Sales Surge 116% in January
MT
01/14GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY  : Contracted Property Sales Slip 1% to $800 Million in ..
MT
2020GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY  : November Contracted Property Sales Surge 114%; Shares..
MT
2020GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY  : Sells $150 Million Bonds to Boost Working Capital
MT
2020GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY  : Eyes International Market for US Dollar Bond Offering
MT
2020GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY  : to Join MSCI China Small Cap Index
MT
2020GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY  : Unaudited operating figures for august 2020
PU
2020GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY  : Interim report 2020
PU
2020GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY  : Unaudited operating figures for july 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 978 M 304 M 304 M
Net income 2019 668 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2019 8 731 M 1 342 M 1 342 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6 972 M 1 071 M 1 072 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 1 421
Free-Float -
Chart GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ganglong China Property Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wing Wai Lui Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Qing Xie Executive President
Yu Tin Lam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ho Yin Wan Independent Non-Executive Director
Shao Mu Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GANGLONG CHINA PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED10.15%1 071
VINCI SA9.93%60 073
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.80%32 308
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.14%29 056
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED7.89%27 892
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.06%20 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ