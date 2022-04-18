Gangotri Textiles : Related Party Transaction

·. <>-
GANGOTRI
'n tiles Ltd
MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERSOF QUALITY YARN, FABRIC & GARMENTS
REGOFF: 2S-A, Venkatachalam Co-op. Colony, R.S.Puram, Coimbatore - 641002 Phone: 0422-4332100.
REF I GTU STO.EXC/2022
15-4-2022
To
MIs. National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Listing Compliance Department
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block-G, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra -(East). ' Mumbai-400051.
SCRIP CODE: GANGOTRI
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Disclosure of Related Party Transaction pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI
( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
--------------------
We are forwarding herewith the details of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 31-3-2022, pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
•
We request you to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully, '
For "NGOT~I TEXTILES LIMITED
If /rlkhi [u{;vm (J'f()Y
AUTHORISED SIGNATORY
GST NO: 33AAACGS01SMIZKPAN No : AAACGS01SMCIN NO : L17115TZ19S9PLC002491 CSTNO 905131 Dt.2S.10.!
·SERVING SOCIETY THROUGH INDUSTRY·
GANGOTRI TEXTILES LIMITED
•
DISCLOSURE OF RELATED PARTY TRASACTION AS ON 31-3-2022
[Pursuant to SEBI Circular.No SEBIIHO/CFD/CMD-1/CIR/P/2021
~dated 22-11-21 as amended]
Details of theDetails of the counter partyTypeofValueofValueofIn case of moniesParty( ListedRelatedRelatedtheare due to eitherEntity! SubsidiaryEntering into thePartyPartyTransactiTransactionTransactionon duringparty as a result of the transactionS.N TransactionnastheapprovedbyPeriodthe
AuditCommitteeRelationshipof thecounter
NamePANNamePANpartywithOpeningClosithe listedBalance ngentity or itsBalasubsidiaryAAACGGANGOTRITEXTILESLIMITED
8018MNILNILnceN.ANILNILNILNILNIL
Total
NILNILNILNIL
|
Additonal disclosure of Related Party Transaction --- Applicable only in case of Related Party Transaction relates to Loans, Inter-corporate Deposits, Advances or Investments made or given by the Listed Entity! Subsidiaries. These Details need to be disclosed only once during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken
|
In case any financial ir'ldebtness is Incurred to make or give loans, Inter-corporate Deposits, Advances
Details of the Loans, Intter-corporate Deposits, Advances or Investmentsof
Loan
!
InterestAdvances,RateInter-corporate
Tenure
Deposits
|
Purpose for which thefunds will be utilizedSecured
!
by the ultimateunsecuredreceipientOf funds
NIL
NIL
|
Or Investments
Nature of Indebtness Loan! Issuances of debt! any other etc
Nature
TenureCost
Investments
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
Total
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
15-4-2022
For ~GOTRI TEXTILES LIMITED
If !7Iktfi U{;U1t11~
AUTHORISED SIGNATORY