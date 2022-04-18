Gangotri Textiles : Related Party Transaction

·. <>-

GANGOTRI

'n tiles Ltd

REF I GTU STO.EXC/2022

15-4-2022

To

MIs. National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Listing Compliance Department

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block-G, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra -(East). ' Mumbai-400051.

SCRIP CODE: GANGOTRI

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure of Related Party Transaction pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI

( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

--------------------

We are forwarding herewith the details of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 31-3-2022, pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

•

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully, '

For "NGOT~I TEXTILES LIMITED

If /rlkhi [u{;vm (J'f()Y

AUTHORISED SIGNATORY

GANGOTRI TEXTILES LIMITED

•

DISCLOSURE OF RELATED PARTY TRASACTION AS ON 31-3-2022

[Pursuant to SEBI Circular.No SEBIIHO/CFD/CMD-1/CIR/P/2021

~dated 22-11-21 as amended]

Details of theDetails of the counter partyTypeofValueofValueofIn case of moniesParty( ListedRelatedRelatedtheare due to eitherEntity! SubsidiaryEntering into thePartyPartyTransactiTransactionTransactionon duringparty as a result of the transactionS.N TransactionnastheapprovedbyPeriodthe

AuditCommitteeRelationshipof thecounter

NamePANNamePANpartywithOpeningClosithe listedBalance ngentity or itsBalasubsidiaryAAACGGANGOTRITEXTILESLIMITED

8018MNILNILnceN.ANILNILNILNILNIL

Total

NILNILNILNIL

Additonal disclosure of Related Party Transaction --- Applicable only in case of Related Party Transaction relates to Loans, Inter-corporate Deposits, Advances or Investments made or given by the Listed Entity! Subsidiaries. These Details need to be disclosed only once during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken In case any financial ir'ldebtness is Incurred to make or give loans, Inter-corporate Deposits, Advances Details of the Loans, Intter-corporate Deposits, Advances or Investmentsof Loan ! InterestAdvances,RateInter-corporate Tenure Deposits Purpose for which thefunds will be utilizedSecured ! by the ultimateunsecuredreceipientOf funds NIL NIL Or Investments Nature of Indebtness Loan! Issuances of debt! any other etc Nature TenureCost Investments NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Total NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 15-4-2022

For ~GOTRI TEXTILES LIMITED

If !7Iktfi U{;U1t11~

AUTHORISED SIGNATORY