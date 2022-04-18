Log in
    521176   INE670B01028

GANGOTRI TEXTILES LIMITED

(521176)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-27
1.280 INR   -4.48%
Gangotri Textiles : Related Party Transaction

04/18/2022
·. <>-

GANGOTRI

'n tiles Ltd

MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERSOF QUALITY YARN, FABRIC & GARMENTS

REGOFF: 2S-A, Venkatachalam Co-op. Colony, R.S.Puram, Coimbatore - 641002 Phone: 0422-4332100.

REF I GTU STO.EXC/2022

15-4-2022

To

MIs. National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Listing Compliance Department

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block-G, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra -(East). ' Mumbai-400051.

SCRIP CODE: GANGOTRI

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure of Related Party Transaction pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI

( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

--------------------

We are forwarding herewith the details of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 31-3-2022, pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully, '

For "NGOT~I TEXTILES LIMITED

If /rlkhi [u{;vm (J'f()Y

AUTHORISED SIGNATORY

GST NO: 33AAACGS01SMIZKPAN No : AAACGS01SMCIN NO : L17115TZ19S9PLC002491 CSTNO 905131 Dt.2S.10.!

·SERVING SOCIETY THROUGH INDUSTRY·

GANGOTRI TEXTILES LIMITED

DISCLOSURE OF RELATED PARTY TRASACTION AS ON 31-3-2022

[Pursuant to SEBI Circular.No SEBIIHO/CFD/CMD-1/CIR/P/2021

~dated 22-11-21 as amended]

Details of theDetails of the counter partyTypeofValueofValueofIn case of moniesParty( ListedRelatedRelatedtheare due to eitherEntity! SubsidiaryEntering into thePartyPartyTransactiTransactionTransactionon duringparty as a result of the transactionS.N TransactionnastheapprovedbyPeriodthe

AuditCommitteeRelationshipof thecounter

NamePANNamePANpartywithOpeningClosithe listedBalance ngentity or itsBalasubsidiaryAAACGGANGOTRITEXTILESLIMITED

8018MNILNILnceN.ANILNILNILNILNIL

Total

NILNILNILNIL

Additonal disclosure of Related Party Transaction --- Applicable only in case of Related Party Transaction relates to Loans, Inter-corporate Deposits, Advances or Investments made or given by the Listed Entity! Subsidiaries. These Details need to be disclosed only once during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken

In case any financial ir'ldebtness is Incurred to make or give loans, Inter-corporate Deposits, Advances

Details of the Loans, Intter-corporate Deposits, Advances or Investmentsof

Loan

!

InterestAdvances,RateInter-corporate

Tenure

Deposits

Purpose for which thefunds will be utilizedSecured

!

by the ultimateunsecuredreceipientOf funds

NIL

NIL

Or Investments

Nature of Indebtness Loan! Issuances of debt! any other etc

Nature

TenureCost

Investments

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

15-4-2022

For ~GOTRI TEXTILES LIMITED

If !7Iktfi U{;U1t11~

AUTHORISED SIGNATORY

Disclaimer

Gangotri Textiles Limited published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 07:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
