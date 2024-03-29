Digital Product Leader Maha Al-Emam Nominated to Join the Board in June

Gannett Co., Inc. ("Gannett", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (NYSE: GCI) today announced that its Board of Directors has nominated Maha Al-Emam , a former advisor for Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brand Franchise and also formerly a digital product leader at Apple, Inc., NBCUniversal Media, LLC, and Bloomberg, LP, for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at its upcoming annual meeting of stockholders on June 3, 2024. If elected, Ms. Al-Emam will join the Board of Directors as of such date. In addition, Maria M. Miller will not stand for re-election at Gannett's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“We are pleased to announce Maha’s nomination and excited at the prospect of welcoming her to the Board,” said Michael Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gannett. “Maha brings a depth of digital product expertise across media, entertainment and retail companies that we believe will benefit Gannett as we continue our digital transformation. Her experience leveraging data insights to create seamless customer journeys, personalization and customization, and driving business growth will be particularly helpful to the Company’s strategy.”

Reed continued, “We are deeply appreciative to Maria for her many contributions and years of service to the Company. She joined us at a pivotal time when we were acquiring Gannett and creating the Company we have today, meaningfully influencing our integration and transformation to date.”

“I am looking forward to joining Gannett’s Board at this pivotal time in their transformation,” said Al-Emam. “I look forward to partnering with the Board and management team as they continue on the journey toward sustainable digital growth.”

Ms. Al-Emam has more than 20 years of product and technology experience as a digital media executive across media, entertainment, and retail companies. Most recently, she served in an advisory capacity for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Global Brand Franchise. Prior to that, she spent nearly seven years at Apple, Inc., most recently as the Managing Director for Digital Strategy and Product at Apple Retail Worldwide. Prior to her time at Apple, Ms. Al-Emam served as Vice President of eCommerce for NBCUniversal Media, LLC and prior to that, she served as Chief Product Officer for Bloomberg LP. Additionally, Ms. Al-Emam was Global Director of International Markets Technology for Wall Street Journal Digital Network.

