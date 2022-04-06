Gannett Announces Nomination of Independent Director to Board of Directors

Netflix Executive Amy Reinhard Nominated to Join the Board in June

Gannett Co., Inc. ("Gannett", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (NYSE: GCI) today announced that its Board of Directors nominated Amy Reinhard, Vice President, Studio Operations at Netflix, Inc., as an independent director to join the Company’s Board of Directors at its upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 6, 2022. If elected, Ms. Reinhard will begin her role on the Board of Directors as of such date.

“We couldn’t be more excited with Amy’s nomination and the prospect of welcoming Amy to the Board,” said Michael Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gannett. “Amy brings a depth of strategy and operational expertise from her career in media, most notably her years within an adjacent subscription-led content space. We look forward to Amy’s perspective and contributions as we continue our digital evolution.”

Ms. Reinhard is a senior media executive with more than 20 years of experience across television and film acquisition, production, marketing, and distribution. In her current role at Netflix, Ms. Reinhard oversees global production for film, television, and animation as well as consumer products and live experiences. She manages a global team responsible for production management, production facilities and creative services, including casting, intellectual property scouting, dubbing, and music business development and spearheaded the acquisition of Scanline VFX to scale global VFX capabilities.

“Gannett is deeply committed to building community through storytelling and creating connections locally, as well as nationally, with the power of the USA TODAY brand,” said Ms. Reinhard. “I’m thrilled to be nominated for election to their board and look forward to contributing to the next phase of their journey.”

Prior to her time at Netflix, Ms. Reinhard was the President for Worldwide Television Licensing and Distribution at Paramount Pictures, where she oversaw a team of 150 people and $1 billion in annual revenue generated from worldwide licensing activity around Pay, Free, Basic Cable, Subscription Video on Demand, Free Video on Demand and Ad-supported Video on Demand rights.

Ms. Reinhard holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University where she was also the first softball player to be inducted into the Harvard Varsity Club Hall of Fame.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 45 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LOCALiQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

