April 11, 2024

Columbia AdTech I April 11, 2024

Gannett Chief Executive Officer Mike Reed participated in the Columbia AdTech Conference hosted at Columbia Business School in New York City.

The Columbia AdTech Conference is an annual half-day conference that touches on recent developments in advertising technology, focusing on the sector itself and the broader ecosystem as well as the impact and implications of public policy. Industry executives, investors, academics, policymakers, regulators, and students are all encouraged to attend.

Mike Reed addressed "Regulating AdTech: Privacy versus Competition" moderated by Jonathan Knee, Columbia's Michael T. Fries Professor of Professional Practice of Media and Technology, with fellow panelists Former Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, Jon Leibowitz, and CEO Emeritus of Interactive Advertising Bureau, Randall Rothenberg.