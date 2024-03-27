March 27, 2024

Gannett Chief Executive Officer Mike Reed joined the 2024 Mather Symposium in Atlanta, GA, on March 20, 2024.

The Mather Symposium is an annual conference that brings together hundreds of industry leaders, journalists and innovators to discuss critical topics for the success of newspapers and publishers globally. The 2024 symposium focused on optimizing revenue for media sustainability.

Mike Reed participated on a panel "Navigating Transformation: Perspectives from Global CEOs" moderated by Axios Senior Media Reporter Sara Fischer, with fellow panelists CEO of Mediahuis, Gert Ysebaert and Co-President at Advance Local, Pam Siddall to discuss their perspectives on global trends and the forces impacting the media industry.