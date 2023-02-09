Advanced search
    GCI   US36472T1097

GANNETT CO., INC.

(GCI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-08 pm EST
2.380 USD   +2.15%
07:31aGannett Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
BU
02/08USA TODAY's 35th Ad Meter Competition Opens
BU
02/08Gannett, Gambling.com Enter Into Multiyear Partnership
MT
Gannett Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

02/09/2023 | 07:31am EST
Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Gannett’s website, investors.gannett.com.

All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (from within the U.S.) or 1-201-389-0879 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “Gannett Fourth Quarter Earnings Call” or access code “13733333”.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at investors.gannett.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “13733333”.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 43 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 150 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LocaliQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 965 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 335 M 335 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 87,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,38 $
Average target price 2,05 $
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Reed Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Edward Horne Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Vincent Cirel Chief Technology Officer
Kevin M. Sheehan Lead Independent Director
Theodore Peter Janulis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GANNETT CO., INC.14.78%335
PEARSON PLC-3.32%7 826
SCHIBSTED ASA20.75%4 895
LAGARDÈRE S.A.1.80%3 077
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED3.28%3 067
KADOKAWA CORPORATION5.25%2 683