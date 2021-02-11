Log in
GANNETT CO., INC.

(GCI)
Gannett : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

02/11/2021
Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Gannett’s website, investors.gannett.com.

All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-855-319-1124 (from within the U.S.) or 1-703-563-6359 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “Gannett Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call” or access code “6922159”.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at investors.gannett.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 8, 2021 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “6922159”.

About Gannett
Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to the communities in our network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Its portfolio includes the USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S. and Guam, and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary with over 140 local media brands operating in the United Kingdom. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc. and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, formerly GateHouse Live. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 388 M - -
Net income 2020 -584 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 747 M 747 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 21 255
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart GANNETT CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Gannett Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANNETT CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,15 $
Last Close Price 5,42 $
Spread / Highest target -78,8%
Spread / Average Target -78,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael E. Reed Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Edward Horne Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin M. Sheehan Lead Independent Director
Theodore Peter Janulis Independent Director
Laurence Tarica Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GANNETT CO., INC.61.31%747
INFORMA PLC-8.01%10 497
SCHIBSTED ASA-7.75%8 519
PEARSON PLC8.76%7 688
LAGARDÈRE SCA4.10%3 342
SANOMA OYJ16.30%3 161
