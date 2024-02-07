Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) was named as a defendant in a lawsuit titled Scott O. Sapulpa v. Gannett Co., Inc. in District Court in the State of Oklahoma.

Following a trial, a jury returned a verdict finding Gannett liable for defamation and awarded plaintiff actual damages of $5 million. The jury also found in favor of the plaintiff on claims of actual malice and intentional infliction of emotional distress and awarded him $20 million in punitive damages.

Gannett is disappointed with the verdict as no credible evidence was presented to the jury that The Oklahoman acted with any awareness that what was reported was false or with any intention to harm the plaintiff in this case. Gannett believes that the jury verdict was a result of errors in the way the Court administered the case and a flawed trial process.

Gannett intends to seek appellate review of the case.

The amount of damages awarded, if any, would be covered by insurance and Gannett does not expect a material impact to its financials or liquidity.

