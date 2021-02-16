Log in
Gannett : and McClatchy Collaborate to Offer Local Reach for National Advertisers

02/16/2021 | 10:03am EST
National brands and agencies gain access to 300 local markets in the U.S. and more than 200M highly-engaged consumers in brand-safe environment

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) and McClatchy, two of the most iconic and acclaimed local media companies, with deep roots in over 300 local communities, are offering national brands the ability to connect seamlessly and more meaningfully with local audiences across a vast multi-channel network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005821/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Advertisers will now be able to reach two-thirds of the top local media markets with local properties including the Miami Herald, Austin-American Statesman, The Kansas City Star, Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, The Sacramento Bee and more, representing 200 million digital and 8.4 million print consumers through customized, targeted solutions and within a trusted, brand-safe environment. The collaboration simplifies the buying process and facilitates access to local audiences in a highly efficient manner, allowing both companies to better serve their brands’ customers.

Gannett’s USA TODAY national sales team, which has been increasingly helping national brands reach communities’ audiences, will be the go-to-market team offering the combined reach of the local media companies to national brands and media agencies.

“We are excited to expand our local audience reach for National brands and agencies in this partnership with McClatchy,” said Kevin Gentzel, Chief Revenue Officer, Gannett | USA TODAY NETWORK. “With over 200M monthly UVs in our combined network, we can help brands fulfill a mission of supporting local journalism with the business impact of reaching our valuable audiences in our highly engaging content. We will be launching new ad innovations across the network along with enhanced targeting capabilities to drive clear ROI for our clients.”

“As national brands look for effective ways to reach local consumers, our two iconic media companies now offer an unparalleled opportunity to go to market with brand-safe media,” commented Tony Hunter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of McClatchy. “We are excited to join the USA TODAY NETWORK and collaborate with Gannett to provide this powerful multi-channel solution for advertisers.”

The Gannett and McClatchy solution comes at a critical time for brands. USA TODAY NETWORK and the credible, brand-safe nature of trusted local media brands provides marketers with a solution to connect with consumers. Independent local journalism companies are part of the fabric of communities across the country and their highly-engaged readers, viewers and listeners represent a high-impact and efficient way for advertisers to achieve their marketing objectives across the trusted and award-winning local journalism brands.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to the communities in our network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Its portfolio includes the USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S. and Guam, and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary with over 140 local media brands operating in the United Kingdom. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc. and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., Gannett Ventures, formerly GateHouse Live. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

About McClatchy

We help people and communities thrive. Through our deeply-rooted commitment to the role of local journalism, McClatchy is a catalyst for informed engagement, greater understanding, and deeper community connections. We ensure delivery of news and information essential to enhancing individual lives and improving the 30 distinct communities that are home to our journalists and iconic brands, including the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News & Observer, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. We extend our unique local and regional reach, relevance and resources to our advertising partners through fully-integrated marketing solutions. Let’s rise together.


© Business Wire 2021
