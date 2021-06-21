Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gannett Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCI   US36472T1097

GANNETT CO., INC.

(GCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gannett : The American Influencer Awards Opens Nominations for the Fourth Awards Show and Adds New Categories

06/21/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Show will Honor Social Media Creators in Fashion, Fitness, and Lifestyle Categories as well as Beauty

The American Influencer Awards, which honors contributors and talent on social media, in partnership with USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, today opened nominations for the fourth annual American Influencer Awards. The awards have honored talented and emerging content creators in the beauty category and this year is expanding to also recognize influencers in fashion, fitness, and lifestyle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005621/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Nominations are open to the public and submissions will determine the top influencers who will proceed to a public voting round in each category. The show will feature dedicated awards per category in addition to charitable and achievement awards announced throughout the production.

“We’re excited to further our mission of honoring talented content creators by expanding into fitness, lifestyle, and fashion,” said Christopher Crellin, President of the American Influencer Association. “In 2021, we've seen so many talented emerging influencers and well-known content creators using their platforms to inspire and teach their communities. We're delighted to highlight their achievements again this year.”

The 2021 American Influencer Awards show will celebrate the influencer community with over 75 distinct awards honoring creators who share their personalities, knowledge, and expertise with their communities on social media. A few of the 2021 awards include:

  • Breakout Influencer of the Year
  • Celebrity Fitness Trainer of the Year
  • Home Fitness Influencer of the Year
  • Home Design Influencer of the Year
  • Podcaster of the Year
  • Emerging Designer of the Year
  • International Stylist of the Year
  • LGBTQ+ Influencer of the Year
  • Tech Influencer of the Year
  • Beauty Icon of the Year
  • Hair Influencer of the Year

Nominations can be submitted by visiting https://www.aiaawards.com/nominate/. Following the nomination period, the award winners will be selected through a public voting process and the American Influencer Awards Advisory Board of industry experts.

The American Influencer Awards will return to a live format and is slated to air later this year. For more details, visit https://www.aiaawards.com/.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN INFLUENCER ASSOCIATION

Based in Los Angeles, the American Influencer Association was established in 2017 to cultivate community and recognition across the social media influencer industry. The American Influencer Association is the leader in identifying, selecting, and awarding the greatest contributors on social media. Its purpose is to inspire positivity while elevating and authenticating the influencer community.

ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK VENTURES

USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (GCI), creates impactful consumer engagements and experiences through world-class events, promotions, races, and technology. We strive to exceed expectations, create unforgettable memories, and drive value for our partners while leveraging our reputable institutions, including USA TODAY and more than 250 local media brands. The events and promotions that we build inspire pride in local communities and connect local and national businesses with highly engaged audiences. We are an industry leader and drive results from coast to coast.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GANNETT CO., INC.
12:01pGANNETT  : The American Influencer Awards Opens Nominations for the Fourth Award..
BU
06/17GANNETT  : Brings Endurance Brands Together Under Ventures Endurance
BU
06/11GANNETT  : Wins Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting and Honored as Finalist in..
BU
06/08GANNETT CO., INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
06/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Gannett Media Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Selling Tren..
MT
06/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Gannett Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/18GANNETT  : Needham Technology & Media Conference
PU
05/18GANNETT INVITESTODAY NETWORK READERS : Gannett Invites USA Today Network Readers..
BU
05/18GANNETT CO., INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
05/11GANNETT  : to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 231 M - -
Net income 2021 -407 M - -
Net Debt 2021 675 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 744 M 744 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 18 100
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart GANNETT CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Gannett Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANNETT CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,40 $
Last Close Price 5,42 $
Spread / Highest target -7,75%
Spread / Average Target -18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael E. Reed Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Edward Horne Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin M. Sheehan Lead Independent Director
Theodore Peter Janulis Independent Director
Laurence Tarica Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GANNETT CO., INC.61.31%744
INFORMA PLC-4.95%10 817
SCHIBSTED ASA9.69%10 035
PEARSON PLC23.90%8 758
LAGARDÈRE-0.29%3 136
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED19.12%2 974