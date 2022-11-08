Gannett to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the BTIG Technology Innovation Summit

Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Reed, and its President of Digital Marketing Solutions, Kris Barton, will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the BTIG Technology Innovation Summit on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 3:30 pm ET.

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact a BTIG representative with interest.

About Gannett

