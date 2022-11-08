Advanced search
    GCI   US36472T1097

GANNETT CO., INC.

(GCI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
1.990 USD   +9.34%
11/03GANNETT CO., INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/03Transcript : Gannett Co., Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03Gannett : Quarterly Supplement Q3 2022
PU
Gannett to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the BTIG Technology Innovation Summit

11/08/2022 | 07:31am EST
Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Reed, and its President of Digital Marketing Solutions, Kris Barton, will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the BTIG Technology Innovation Summit on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 3:30 pm ET.

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact a BTIG representative with interest.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 45 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 150 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LocaliQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 000 M - -
Net income 2022 -66,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 280 M 280 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 87,9%
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Reed Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Edward Horne Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Vincent Cirel Chief Technology Officer
Kevin M. Sheehan Lead Independent Director
Theodore Peter Janulis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GANNETT CO., INC.-62.66%280
PEARSON PLC54.57%7 813
SCHIBSTED ASA-52.10%3 624
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-12.24%2 500
LAGARDÈRE S.A.-27.40%2 488
KADOKAWA CORPORATION-17.95%2 337