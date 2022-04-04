Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gannett Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCI   US36472T1097

GANNETT CO., INC.

(GCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imagn and National Women's Soccer League Announce Worldwide Official Photography Agreement

04/04/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Imagn, a leading sports and news photo wire service and a division of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), today announced a multi-year agreement to serve as the worldwide official photography partner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Imagn will operate as the official supplier for all commercial imagery needs for the NWSL’s sponsors and licensees with images from every match available to publishers for editorial use.

Imagn kicked off the 2022 NWSL soccer season by covering the annual NWSL Challenge Cup. This alliance adds to Imagn’s extensive archive including current editorial coverage of women sports in the U.S. from high school sports all the way through the professional leagues.

“Soccer continues to be a bedrock of our sports coverage and we’re excited to work with the NWSL to highlight some of the best soccer players on the planet,” said Joshua Duboff, Director of Partnerships, Imagn. “Our alliance with the NWSL enables us to build on our investments and innovation in the Beautiful Game and to better support our media and business customers across the world.”

“We’re excited to embark on this relationship with Imagn and look forward to the showcasing our athletes and clubs on their extensive platform,” said Mitch Poll, Chief Revenue Officer, NWSL. “Imagn is a strong supporter of both soccer and women’s sports, and we’re proud to have their talent and expertise on hand as we continue to increase coverage of our game around the globe.”

To discover and download NWSL images visit www.Imagn.com.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 45 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LOCALiQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

ABOUT IMAGN

Imagn is a wholly owned business unit of Gannett and a leading sports and news photography service with a network of more than 300 professional photographers in the US and Canada. With content sourced directly from the USA TODAY NETWORK, plus a sports image wire service that covers over 10,000 sports events, Imagn offers award-winning sports, entertainment, political and breaking news photography. Imagn is also the official photography partner for Major League Soccer (MLS) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM), including SUM’s Mexican National Team U.S. tour, The MexTour. For more info, visit www.imagn.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE

The National Women’s Soccer League is the premier women’s professional soccer league in the world featuring national team players from around the globe. The clubs are Angel City FC, Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, and Washington Spirit.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GANNETT CO., INC.
09:10aImagn and National Women's Soccer League Announce Worldwide Official Photography Agreem..
BU
03/31USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures Announces Former PGA Player Colt Knost as Host of Legends Pa..
BU
03/17Gannett and USA TODAY Announce 2022 America Talks Program
BU
03/15TRANSCRIPT : Gannett Co., Inc. Presents at 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Tel..
CI
03/14USA TODAY Announces 2022 Women of the Year Honorees
BU
03/10Gannett Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report
BU
03/09Gannett Says it Inadvertently Passed Along Incorrect Data to Advertisers; Shares Gain P..
MT
03/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Rise, Oil Falls, Extending Volatility Amid..
DJ
03/09Gannett Issues Statement in Response to Wall Street Journal Story Regarding Advertising..
BU
03/08Ventures Endurance & Warner Bros. Consumer Products Announce DC Super Hero Run Series a..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GANNETT CO., INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 119 M - -
Net income 2022 96,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 627 M 627 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart GANNETT CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Gannett Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANNETT CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,56 $
Average target price 4,38 $
Spread / Average Target -4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Reed Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Edward Horne Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin M. Sheehan Lead Independent Director
Theodore Peter Janulis Independent Director
Laurence Tarica Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GANNETT CO., INC.-14.45%627
INFORMA PLC16.96%11 732
PEARSON PLC20.84%7 340
SCHIBSTED ASA-40.61%4 987
LAGARDÈRE S.A.4.02%3 918
KADOKAWA CORPORATION8.78%3 692