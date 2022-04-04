Imagn and National Women's Soccer League Announce Worldwide Official Photography Agreement

Imagn, a leading sports and news photo wire service and a division of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), today announced a multi-year agreement to serve as the worldwide official photography partner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Imagn will operate as the official supplier for all commercial imagery needs for the NWSL’s sponsors and licensees with images from every match available to publishers for editorial use.

Imagn kicked off the 2022 NWSL soccer season by covering the annual NWSL Challenge Cup. This alliance adds to Imagn’s extensive archive including current editorial coverage of women sports in the U.S. from high school sports all the way through the professional leagues.

“Soccer continues to be a bedrock of our sports coverage and we’re excited to work with the NWSL to highlight some of the best soccer players on the planet,” said Joshua Duboff, Director of Partnerships, Imagn. “Our alliance with the NWSL enables us to build on our investments and innovation in the Beautiful Game and to better support our media and business customers across the world.”

“We’re excited to embark on this relationship with Imagn and look forward to the showcasing our athletes and clubs on their extensive platform,” said Mitch Poll, Chief Revenue Officer, NWSL. “Imagn is a strong supporter of both soccer and women’s sports, and we’re proud to have their talent and expertise on hand as we continue to increase coverage of our game around the globe.”

To discover and download NWSL images visit www.Imagn.com.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 45 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LOCALiQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

ABOUT IMAGN

Imagn is a wholly owned business unit of Gannett and a leading sports and news photography service with a network of more than 300 professional photographers in the US and Canada. With content sourced directly from the USA TODAY NETWORK, plus a sports image wire service that covers over 10,000 sports events, Imagn offers award-winning sports, entertainment, political and breaking news photography. Imagn is also the official photography partner for Major League Soccer (MLS) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM), including SUM’s Mexican National Team U.S. tour, The MexTour. For more info, visit www.imagn.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE

The National Women’s Soccer League is the premier women’s professional soccer league in the world featuring national team players from around the globe. The clubs are Angel City FC, Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, and Washington Spirit.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005249/en/