Richardson brings 30 years of experience in journalism and numerous accolades to Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) today announced Monica R. Richardson will join Gannett to lead USA TODAY’s award-winning newsroom as Senior Vice President effective April 1. Reporting to the Chief Content Officer, Richardson will work closely to extend the reach of the Nation’s Newspaper and invigorate USA TODAY’s portfolio. Richardson most recently served as Vice President of Local News and Large Markets for McClatchy.

Monica Richardson, USA TODAY Senior Vice President (Photo: Business Wire)

As a seasoned professional with a proven 30-year long track record of devising strategies for digital audience growth and leading cross divisional collaborations, Richardson is primed to spearhead dramatic and long-term growth across the enterprise. Her various accolades include receiving two Pulitzer Prize honors as well as National Press Foundation Editor of the Year.

“We were incredibly drawn to Monica’s exceptional credentials as a journalist, editor and media executive to lead the next phase of USA TODAY’s strategic transformation,” said Chief Content Officer Kristin Roberts. “Her action-oriented management style combined with her passion for our industry will give fresh life and new reach to our iconic portfolio of news and information brands.”

Richardson will champion the five pillars of USA TODAY: Sports, Money, Entertainment, Life and News to translate a growing audience into a successful, diversified content monetization strategy to reestablish USA TODAY as the most relevant, far-reaching media organization in the country.

“Embarking on this new professional journey, I am eager to bring my passion, expertise, and dedication to the forefront, driving innovation and leveraging every opportunity to keep our business sustainable. With a steadfast commitment to journalism excellence and strategic thinking that is rooted in mission, I am proud to join the Gannett family and contribute to its continued growth and advancement in our industry,” said Monica Richardson. “I am joining USA TODAY with a personal commitment to ensuring that we thrive as a news organization and business, and that we wholeheartedly fulfill our mission of service, providing value and impact in the lives of our diverse communities throughout the country.”

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a scalable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. We endeavor to deliver essential content, marketing solutions, and experiences for curated audiences, advertisers, consumers, and stakeholders by leveraging our diverse teams and suite of products to enrich the local communities and businesses we serve. Our current portfolio of trusted media brands includes the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY, and local media organizations in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. Our digital marketing solutions brand, LocaliQ, uses innovation and software to enable small and medium-sized businesses to grow, and USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, our events division, creates impactful consumer engagements, promotions, and races.

ABOUT USA TODAY

Since its introduction in 1982, USA TODAY has been a cornerstone of the national media landscape under its recognizable and respected brand. It also serves as the foundation for our newsroom network which allows for content sharing capabilities across our local and national markets. Through USA TODAY, we deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism to an engaged audience of approximately 75 million unique visitors each month across our digital platforms.

ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the leading news media publisher in the U.S. in terms of circulation, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and digital marketing solutions business. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S. with more than 200 local media brands, plus USA TODAY, we engage more than 125 million people every month through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit www.gannett.com.

