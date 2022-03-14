Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gannett Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCI   US36472T1097

GANNETT CO., INC.

(GCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USA TODAY Announces 2022 Women of the Year Honorees

03/14/2022 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Women of the Year honorees include Simone Biles, Melinda French Gates and other inspiring women driving meaningful cultural change

USA TODAY, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), announced the 2022 Women of the Year honorees in conjunction with a celebratory, multi-platform project recognizing women that have made a significant impact on their local communities, our nation and the world at large. These distinguished women have led global companies, sparked insightful conversations, and brought issues to light that have ignited positive change.

USA TODAY’s Women of the Year is a yearlong effort to recognize the strong and resilient women who lead and champion, often quietly, but with powerful results. The honorees were nominated by USA TODAY NETWORK readers and staff and a diverse panel of experts including Anthea M. Hartig, Director, Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, Cid Wilson, President and CEO, Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility and Maribel Perez Wadsworth, President of News at Gannett Media and Publisher of USA TODAY.

“We are excited to honor this group of inspiring women who have made a meaningful difference in their local communities and the country,” said Maribel Perez Wadsworth. “We are proud to recognize these leaders as Women of the Year and applaud their efforts on a national stage.”

This year’s extraordinary honorees include local representatives from each state, as well as national nominees. Notable national honorees include artistic gymnast and decorated gold medal Olympian Simone Biles, who led conversations around mental health and wellness, philanthropist Melinda French Gates for her impactful contributions to those affected by COVID-19 and other systemic inequities as well as editor-in-chief Nina Garcia for elevating Latina voices with her stewardship of “Elle” magazine.

Women of the Year is a multi-platform project presented across the USA TODAY NETWORK via special news stories, video programming and original podcasts. Interviews with this year’s honorees will appear in both local and national publications until March 28. Additionally, a video special will accompany this program, highlighting original content of these trailblazing women sharing their stories and insightful advice. The show will debut on-demand at 8 p.m. ET on March 29 on the USA TODAY News channel available on Roku, Tubi, Amazon and most smart televisions. An accompanying podcast will launch March 30, with additional episodes released throughout the month of April, available on Apple podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and everywhere podcasts are found.

Girls Inc., an organization committed to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold is the official charity of this year’s Women of the Year program. To further empower the future of female leaders, the Gannett Foundation has awarded Girls Inc. a $25,000 grant.

This year’s program is sponsored by UKG, a leading Human Resources solutions and workforce management company.

To view the full list of this year's distinguished honorees and learn more about USA TODAY’s Women of The Year, please visit womenoftheyear.usatoday.com.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 45 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LOCALiQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

ABOUT USA TODAY

Founded in 1982, USA TODAY reflects the pulse of the nation, serving as host of the American conversation by delivering high-quality, engaging content through unique visual storytelling across all platforms. A media innovator, USA TODAY reaches more than 100M unique visitors each month across digital platforms, with more than 25 million downloads of our award-winning app. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI).


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GANNETT CO., INC.
08:03aUSA TODAY Announces 2022 Women of the Year Honorees
BU
03/10Gannett Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report
BU
03/09Gannett Says it Inadvertently Passed Along Incorrect Data to Advertisers; Shares Gain P..
MT
03/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Rise, Oil Falls, Extending Volatility Amid..
DJ
03/09Gannett Issues Statement in Response to Wall Street Journal Story Regarding Advertising..
BU
03/08Ventures Endurance & Warner Bros. Consumer Products Announce DC Super Hero Run Series a..
BU
03/01Gannett to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Inter..
BU
02/25GANNETT CO., INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24GANNETT CO., INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/24Gannett Co's Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Declines; Issues Q1, 2022 Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GANNETT CO., INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 119 M - -
Net income 2022 96,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 588 M 588 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart GANNETT CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Gannett Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANNETT CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,27 $
Average target price 4,38 $
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Reed Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Edward Horne Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin M. Sheehan Lead Independent Director
Theodore Peter Janulis Independent Director
Laurence Tarica Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GANNETT CO., INC.-19.89%588
INFORMA PLC6.19%10 580
PEARSON PLC25.02%7 546
SCHIBSTED ASA-27.43%6 037
LAGARDÈRE S.A.4.27%3 897
KADOKAWA CORPORATION-6.21%3 338