Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gaotu Techedu Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOTU   US36257Y1091

GAOTU TECHEDU INC.

(GOTU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/23 02:45:07 pm
3.685 USD   -61.53%
02:31pGaotu Techedu Down Over 60%, on Pace for Record Low Close and Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
01:38pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Lighting Up in Friday Trade
MT
01:12pTop Midday Decliners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gaotu Techedu Down Over 60%, on Pace for Record Low Close and Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

07/23/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gaotu Techedu Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (GOTU) is currently at $3.82, down $5.76 or 60.07%

-- Would be new all-time low (Based on available data back to June 6, 2019)

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to June 6, 2019)

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 64.68% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to June 6, 2019)

-- Down 74.1% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to June 6, 2019)

-- Down 92.6% year-to-date

-- Down 97.32% from its all-time closing high of $142.70 on Jan. 27, 2021

-- Down 95.29% from 52 weeks ago (July 24, 2020), when it closed at $81.20

-- Down 97.32% from its 52-week closing high of $142.70 on Jan. 27, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $3.71; new all-time intraday low (Based on available data back to June 6, 2019)

-- Down 61.27% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to June 6, 2019)

All data as of 2:10:13 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1430ET

All news about GAOTU TECHEDU INC.
02:31pGaotu Techedu Down Over 60%, on Pace for Record Low Close and Record Percent ..
DJ
01:38pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Lighting Up in Friday Trade
MT
01:12pTop Midday Decliners
MT
11:23aGAOTU TECHEDU : JPMorgan Downgrades Gaotu Techedu to Underweight From Neutral, A..
MT
10:32aChinese Education Firms Say They Have Not Received Official Notice of New Rul..
MT
09:08aWall Street Sees Fourth Round of Gains as Twitter Earnings Buoy Sentiment
MT
08:35aUS Futures Modestly Higher, Twitter Earnings Buoy Sentiment
MT
08:20aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
08:01aGAOTU TECHEDU INC. : Responds to Media Reports
PR
06/11GAOTU TECHEDU : Citigroup Downgrades GSX Techedu to Sell From Buy
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 446 M 1 612 M 1 612 M
Net income 2021 -2 103 M -325 M -325 M
Net cash 2021 3 802 M 587 M 587 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 842 M 2 449 M 2 444 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 22 570
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart GAOTU TECHEDU INC.
Duration : Period :
Gaotu Techedu Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAOTU TECHEDU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 61,98 CNY
Average target price 233,00 CNY
Spread / Average Target 276%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiang Dong Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Shen Chief Financial Officer
Fan Xin Independent Director
Yiming Hu Independent Director
Ming Liao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAOTU TECHEDU INC.-81.47%3 729
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-71.30%16 037
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-65.56%13 919
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.54%5 183
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-1.51%4 150
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-0.69%2 918