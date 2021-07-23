Gaotu Techedu Down Over 60%, on Pace for Record Low Close and Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

Gaotu Techedu Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (GOTU) is currently at $3.82, down $5.76 or 60.07%

-- Would be new all-time low (Based on available data back to June 6, 2019)

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to June 6, 2019)

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 64.68% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to June 6, 2019)

-- Down 74.1% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to June 6, 2019)

-- Down 92.6% year-to-date

-- Down 97.32% from its all-time closing high of $142.70 on Jan. 27, 2021

-- Down 95.29% from 52 weeks ago (July 24, 2020), when it closed at $81.20

-- Down 97.32% from its 52-week closing high of $142.70 on Jan. 27, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $3.71; new all-time intraday low (Based on available data back to June 6, 2019)

-- Down 61.27% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to June 6, 2019)

All data as of 2:10:13 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

07-23-21 1430ET