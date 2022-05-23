Log in
Gaotu Techedu to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 6, 2022

05/23/2022 | 02:01am EDT
BEIJING, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results ended March 31, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Gaotu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, June 6, 2022 (8:00 PM on Monday, June 6, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:               +1-412-317-6061
United States:             +1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong:                 800-963-976
Mainland China:          400-120-6115
Passcode:                   7635501

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through June 13, 2022. The dial-in details are as follows:

International:     +1-412-317-0088
United States:   +1-877-344-7529
Passcode:         7141257

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.gaotu.cn/home.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.    

Gaotu is a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers vocational education, professional education and digital products. Gaotu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates every aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For further information, please contact:

Gaotu Techedu Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@gaotu.cn

Christensen

In China
Ms. Vivian Wang
Phone: +852 2232 3978
E-mail: gotu@christensenir.com

In the US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaotu-techedu-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-june-6-2022-301552662.html

SOURCE Gaotu Techedu Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
