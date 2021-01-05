Log in
GAP INC

Gap : Athleta Enters New Category With Sleep Collection

01/05/2021 | 05:24pm EST
To meet our customer 24/7, Athleta is adding an exciting new category to its products - they've introduced their first-ever sleep collection! As a brand who empowers women to lead active lives, this collection aims to support women holistically and recognizes the importance of rest and recovery in her active life.

According to a poll released by the National Sleep Foundation, 67% of women ages 18-64 experience sleep problems at least a few nights each week, and 46% experience sleep problems every night. This can negatively affect health, well-being and ability to perform everyday activities. Rest and recovery play a vital role in improving daily performance, including muscle recovery, which is why Athleta is in a prime position to bring sleepwear to market!

The brand collaborated with sleep expert Dr. Michael Grandner, who is board-certified in behavioral sleep medicine, to share and uncover insights into the importance of recovery and sleep in balancing an active lifestyle. We learned that proper fabrics are an important component of restful sleep, so each style in the 14-piece collection provides comfort for recovery. The sustainable and natural fabrics are ultra-soft and light weight, including a cloud-like rib knit, buttery TENCEL(TM) Modal jersey and cozy organic cotton, for a feel that is softer than clouds and light as a feather.

With more and more women focusing on self-care and holistic wellness, this is another opportunity for Athleta to support her full lifestyle, from day to night. Adding new categories to our lineup is also a great way to introduce new customers into the brand, as we learned with our mask launch last year.

Interested in learning about how to get a good night's rest? See some helpful tips below from Dr. Grandner:

  1. Consistency: Set an alarm to signal it's time to wind down
  2. Tech Break: Dim screens and avoid bringing tech into bed
  3. Sensation: Change into soft sleepwear
  4. Relaxation: Engage in a relaxation exercise to calm the mind and body

Introducing sleep is another step in igniting our community of active, healthy, and confident women supporting both her active and inactive life. Check out the collection here.

Gap Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021

