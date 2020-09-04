Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gap : Hello, Barcelona! Gap Opens Its First Freestanding Store in Spain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

Hello, Barcelona! On September 3, the franchise team opened Gap's first freestanding store in Spain in partnership with a local franchisee.

Although Gap Brand already has a presence in Spain (we have about 75 shop-in-shop locations with multi-channel partners such as El Corte Ingles), the opening of this store is an important milestone for positioning and growing the brand in the country.

The new flagship store is located in Portal de l'Angel, which is in the heart of Barcelona's Gothic Quarters and a major shopping district for locals and tourists in the city. The store will offer all of the Gap Icons that we know and love, and the team is doubling down by staging a permanent customization shop where customers can personalize their purchases with monograms, embroidery, patchwork, and more. This customization shop is the first to open in a Gap franchise location and is one of a few available in Gap stores globally.

To support the launch, Gap partnered with model, mother and wife of former professional soccer player Vanesa Lorenzo, who in the early 2000s modeled for our very own Gap Holiday campaign. Vanesa even showed her brand love by posting a 'then and now' post on Instagram with throwback images of her Gap modeling days. Now, she resides in Barcelona with her family and is excited to work with the brand again and welcome Gap to her hometown.

While the Portal de l'Angel store was originally scheduled to open in May, the grand opening was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has greatly affected much of Europe, including Spain. This opening serves as the first new partner, new country and new store opening for Franchise in the 'new normal,' and the team is absolutely ready to welcome customers and to introduce them to the newest expression of Gap Brand!

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 17:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GAP INC
01:45pGAP : Hello, Barcelona! Gap Opens Its First Freestanding Store in Spain
PU
05:16aGAP : Kicking Off Latinx Heritage Month With Cafe Con Leche | Gap Inc.
AQ
04:49aGAP : Joins California Retailers Association in Safe Shopping for ALL Campaign |..
AQ
09/03GAP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/03GAP : Foundation Donates $100K to California Wildfire Relief; Supports Employees..
AQ
09/01GAP : Banana Republic “Will Work For A Better Republic” In Partnersh..
PU
09/01OLD NAVY : to Pay Store Employees Who Serve As Poll Workers on Election Day
BU
08/31GAP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
08/28GAP : Reports Second Quarter Results | Gap Inc.
AQ
08/27Gap posts surprise rise in comparable sales as Old Navy, Athleta boost online..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 594 M - -
Net income 2021 -748 M - -
Net Debt 2021 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 605 M 6 605 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 129 000
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 17,50 $
Last Close Price 17,68 $
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonia Syngal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob L. Martin Executive Chairman
Shawn Curran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Katrina O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC0.00%6 605
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-24.71%87 208
KERING SA-5.11%82 087
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.25%63 425
ROSS STORES, INC.-19.44%33 382
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-27.11%26 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group