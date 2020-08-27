Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gap Inc    GPS

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gap Inc's quarterly comparable sales rise on online boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc reported a 13% rise in quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, with shoppers buying Old Navy and Athleta clothing online as its stores remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company rose about 4% after the bell.

The company benefited from demand for comfortable, affordable apparel sold at Athleta and Old Navy as people work and study from home.

Gap said online sales surged 95% and it added 3.5 million new customers through its website and app.

"We nearly doubled our e-commerce business, with approximately 50% online penetration," Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal said.

Sales at Athleta rose 6%, while they were down 5% at Old Navy, largely due pandemic-led store closures.

Analysts had forecast a 20.97% fall in comparable sales, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The San Francisco-based retailer reported a net loss of $62 million, or 17 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Aug. 1, compared to a profit of $168 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell about 18% to $3.28 billion, but were above expectations of $2.91 billion.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GAP INC
04:44pGap Inc's quarterly comparable sales rise on online boost
RE
04:37pGAP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
04:29pGAP : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pGAP : Second Quarter Highlights By The Numbers
PU
04:18pGAP INC. : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
05:08a#GAPINCVOTES : The Voices of Women | Gap Inc.
AQ
08/26GAP : Launches Curbside Pick-Up and Buy Online Pick-up in Store
PU
08/20GAP : Our Health + Safety Team Has Their Finger On The Pulse Of Safe Retailing |..
AQ
08/18GAP : Allyson Felix + Athleta Launch New Collection
PU
08/14GAP : Black Women Deserve Equal Pay & Representation | Gap Inc.
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 068 M - -
Net income 2021 -976 M - -
Net Debt 2021 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 360 M 6 360 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 129 000
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 12,60 $
Last Close Price 17,03 $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target -26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonia Syngal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob L. Martin Executive Chairman
Shawn Curran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Katrina O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC-3.68%6 390
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-23.82%88 198
KERING SA-10.94%77 009
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.55%61 129
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.62%31 980
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-25.01%27 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group