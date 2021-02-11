Log in
GAP INC

(GPS)
Gap Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on March 4

02/11/2021
Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results by press release on March 4, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a summary of Gap Inc.’s fourth quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-855-5000-GPS or 1-855-500-0477 (participant passcode: 1582503). International callers may dial 1-323-794-2078. The webcast can be accessed at investors.gapinc.com.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 034 M - -
Net income 2021 -822 M - -
Net Debt 2021 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 412 M 8 412 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 129 000
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 24,12 $
Last Close Price 22,49 $
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sonia Syngal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katrina O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bob L. Martin Executive Chairman
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Shawn Curran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC11.39%8 412
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-1.50%96 940
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.3.31%93 203
KERING SA-7.30%83 492
ROSS STORES, INC.-2.25%42 875
HENNES & MAURITZ AB3.11%35 327
