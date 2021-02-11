Gap Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on March 4

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results by press release on March 4, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a summary of Gap Inc.’s fourth quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-855-5000-GPS or 1-855-500-0477 (participant passcode: 1582503). International callers may dial 1-323-794-2078. The webcast can be accessed at investors.gapinc.com.

About Gap Inc.

