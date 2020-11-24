Log in
GAP INC

GAP INC

(GPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/24 04:41:11 pm
24.31 USD   -6.72%
04:37pGAP : Third Quarter Highlights by the Numbers
PU
04:32pGAP : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:31pGap's profit falls 32% as marketing expenses rise
RE
Gap's profit falls 32% as marketing expenses rise

11/24/2020 | 09:32pm GMT
FILE PHOTO: A woman shops at a Gap store as holiday shopping accelerates at the King of Prussia Mall

(Reuters) - Gap Inc reported a 32% slump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher marketing expenses, sending the apparel retailer's shares down about 7% in extended trading.

The retailer reported a surprise rise in third-quarter quarter comparable sales, powered by online demand for its Athleta athleisure wear and Old Navy apparel from stuck-at-home customers.

The San Francisco-based retailer reported a net income of $95 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from a profit of $140 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Comparable sales rose 5%, compared with the average analyst estimate of a 0.62% fall, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 13 721 M - 10 278 M
Net income 2021 -710 M - -532 M
Net Debt 2021 509 M - 381 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 736 M 9 736 M 7 293 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 129 000
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart GAP INC
Duration : Period :
Gap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 23,17 $
Last Close Price 26,06 $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sonia Syngal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob L. Martin Executive Chairman
Shawn Curran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Katrina O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP INC47.40%9 736
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-11.10%100 053
KERING SA4.24%90 087
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.27.69%79 260
ROSS STORES, INC.-5.21%38 513
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-2.22%33 721
