Gapwaves : 2022 – Annual report – EN

04/12/2023
Annual report 2022

Content

The year in brief

4

Significant events 2022

5

CEO statement

6

Market segments

8

Gapwaves as a supplier of antennas to Bosch

12

Meet the team

14

Shares and shareholders

16

Largest shareholders in Gapwaves AB (publ)

17

Board of directors and management

18

Statutory administration report

20

Group consolidated

24

- Income statement

24

- Balance sheet

25

- Statement of change in equity

27

- Cash flow statement

28

Parent company

29

- Income statement

29

- Balance sheet

30

- Statement of change in equity

32

- Cash flow statement

33

Notes

34

Preparation of annual report 2022

44

Audit report

45

The year in brief

Net sales

EBITDA

Antennas delivered

64 023

-14 783

~25 000

KSEK

KSEK

Equity/assets ratio

Liquidity

Employees

89,4%

185 384

31

KSEK

31 December 2022

Significant events 2022

January

July

  • An order was received from the global tech company for high-resolution radar antennas with a total value of approx. MSEK 10.
  • An order was received from Uhnder for high-resolution radar antennas with a total value of approx. MSEK 0.2.
  • Gapwaves acquire the remaining 75% of the shares in Metasum AB on July 1st.
  • Bosch and Gapwaves entered into a joint development agreement. The contract has an expected sales value of high double-digitmillion-euro range over the next decade.

March

  • An order was received from an American autotech company for imaging radar antennas with a total value of approx. MSEK 2.

April

  • Annual General Meeting of Gapwaves was held on April 28th.
  • An order was received from Hella regarding antennas for a new series of radar sensors with a total value of approx. MSEK 4.
  • Two orders were received from Frencken Group for production equipment for radar antennas with a total value of approx. MSEK 4.

May

  • An order was received from FWB Kunststofftechnik GmbH regarding production equipment for testing of antennas with a total value of approx. MSEK 3.5.

June

  • An order was received from Smartmicro regarding antennas for Traffic management with a total value of
    approx. MSEK 3.
  • An order was received from an other American autotech company for design and manufacturing of antenna prototypes for imaging radar, intended for autonomous vehicles, with a total value of approximately MSEK 2.8.
  • Extraordinary General Meeting of Gapwaves was held on June 10th .

August

  • Extraordinary General Meeting of Gapwaves was held on August 19th.
  • Jonas Ehinger assumed as new CEO of Gapwaves August 22nd. Jonas Ehinger has previously been Chairman of the board in Gapwaves since 2019.

September

  • An order was received from Frencken Group for assembly equipment for radar antennas with a total value of approx. MSEK 4.8.
  • A second order was received from the American autotech company for development of an imaging radar with a total value of approx. MSEK 0.5.

December

  • A third order was received from American autotech company for antenna prototypes for the imaging radar with a total value of approx. MSEK 0.3.

After the end of the period

  • An order was received from Hella regarding their new generation 77 GHz radar sensor for ADAS systems. The order includes design, development and production of antenna prototypes with an order value of approx. MSEK 3.8.

Disclaimer

Gapwaves AB published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 07:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
