Gapwaves : 2022 – Annual report – EN

An order was received from the global tech company for high-resolution radar antennas with a total value of approx. MSEK 10.
An order was received from Uhnder for high-resolution radar antennas with a total value of approx. MSEK 0.2.
Gapwaves acquire the remaining 75% of the shares in Metasum AB on July 1st.
Bosch and Gapwaves entered into a joint development agreement. The contract has an expected sales value of high double-digitmillion-euro range over the next decade.
March
An order was received from an American autotech company for imaging radar antennas with a total value of approx. MSEK 2.
April
Annual General Meeting of Gapwaves was held on April 28th.
An order was received from Hella regarding antennas for a new series of radar sensors with a total value of approx. MSEK 4.
Two orders were received from Frencken Group for production equipment for radar antennas with a total value of approx. MSEK 4.
May
An order was received from FWB Kunststofftechnik GmbHregarding production equipment for testing of antennas with a total value of approx. MSEK 3.5.
June
An order was received from Smartmicro regarding antennas for Traffic management with a total value of
approx. MSEK 3.
An order was received from an other American autotech company for design and manufacturing of antenna prototypes for imaging radar, intended for autonomous vehicles, with a total value of approximately MSEK 2.8.
Extraordinary General Meeting of Gapwaves was held on June 10th .
August
Extraordinary General Meeting of Gapwaves was held on August 19th.
Jonas Ehinger assumed as new CEO of Gapwaves August 22nd. Jonas Ehinger has previously been Chairman of the board in Gapwaves since 2019.
September
An order was received from Frencken Group for assembly equipment for radar antennas with a total value of approx. MSEK 4.8.
A second order was received from the American autotech company for development of an imaging radar with a total value of approx. MSEK 0.5.
December
A third order was received from American autotech company for antenna prototypes for the imaging radar with a total value of approx. MSEK 0.3.
After the end of the period
An order was received from Hella regarding their new generation 77 GHz radar sensor for ADAS systems. The order includes design, development and production of antenna prototypes with an order value of approx. MSEK 3.8.