Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited is an India-based shipbuilding company. The Company is primarily engaged in shipbuilding activities for Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. It is also engaged in construction of commercial vessels and engineering & engine production activities. It operates through three divisions: shipbuilding, engineering and engine. The Shipbuilding division is engaged in the construction of warships / vessels for clients mainly in the defense sector. The Engineering division is engaged in manufacturing deck-machinery items, prefabricated portable steel bridges and marine pumps. The engine division is involved in assembly/testing/ overhauling of motor (engine) and turbine union (MTU) diesel engines. It also supplies various boats, pontoons, barges, sailing dinghy, fishing trawler, fire float, dredger, passenger ferry, motor cutter, deck whaler, launch etc. to various other customers. Its shipbuilding unit is located at Rajabagan Dockyard, India.