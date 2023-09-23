Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited at its 107th AGM held on September 22, 2023 approved to confirm the payment of Interim Dividend of INR 5.50 per equity share and to declare a final dividend of INR 0.70 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. total dividend of INR 6.20 per equity share for/during the financial year 2022-23).
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23
September 23, 2023 at 04:51 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023