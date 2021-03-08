Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Garibaldi Resources Corp.    GGI   CA3660441054

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP.

(GGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Garibaldi Resources

03/08/2021 | 03:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) -  Eric Sprott announces that on March 8, 2021, through The Sprott Foundation, an entity he controls, he disposed of 23,703,688 common shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp. (the "Corporation") pursuant to a private agreement in consideration of 4,211,719 working capital units of Eskay Mining Corp. at deemed consideration of $10,782,000 (or approximately $0.455 per common share), each such working capital unit consisting of one common share of Eskay Mining and one common share purchase warrant. Prior to such disposition of common shares of the Corporation and due to previous treasury issuances of common shares by the Corporation, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 23,703,688 common shares representing approximately 19.5% of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation.

As a result of the disposition, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls no common shares of the Corporation, resulting in a decrease in controlled holdings of approximately 20.4% of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation from what was reported in the most recent Early Warning Report.

The Corporation is located at 409 Granville Street, Suite 1150, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2. A copy of The Sprott Foundation's early warning report will appear on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76472


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP.
03:25pEric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Garibaldi Resources
NE
02/15GARIBALDI RESOURCES  : Intercepts Multiple Gold Bearing Veins and Silicified Uni..
AQ
02/12Garibaldi Resources Steady as It Find New Gold Vein System on its British Col..
MT
02/05Eskay Mining Takes 19.5% Stake in Garibaldi Resources for C$10.78 Million
MT
01/04GARIBALDI RESOURCES  : Drills Deepest Nickel-Copper Yet at E&L; Fell More Than 5..
MT
2020GARIBALDI RESOURCES  : Drills Deepest Nickel-Copper Yet at E&L
PR
2020Garibaldi Resources Says Exploration Drilling Shows Deep Copper and Nickel Re..
MT
2020GARIBALDI RESOURCES  : Drills Deepest Nickel-Copper Yet at E&L
AQ
2020GARIBALDI RESOURCES  : Updates Financing
AQ
2020GARIBALDI RESOURCES  : Closes First Tranche of Flow Through Financing
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,86 M -4,63 M -4,63 M
Net cash 2020 6,05 M 4,78 M 4,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,7 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Garibaldi Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Regoci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barrie Di Castri CFO, Secretary, Director & Executive VP
Raphael Hinojosa Vice President-Operations
Gregory C. Burnett Independent Director
Peter Craig Gibson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP.-3.41%41
BHP GROUP16.38%172 726
RIO TINTO PLC7.02%134 185
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.17%54 820
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.12%36 633
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED16.93%11 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ