    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:56 2022-08-23 pm EDT
93.93 USD   -0.39%
Arctic Cat chooses Garmin Tread navigators for side-by-side vehicle integration

08/23/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Tread navigators will be incorporated into leading ATV brand’s 2023 Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) today announced that Arctic Cat®, Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, one of the most respected names in powersports, has selected Garmin to exclusively outfit its new Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition side-by-side vehicles with customized 5.5-inch Tread® navigators beginning in model year 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005022/en/

Arctic Cat has selected Garmin to exclusively outfit its new Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition side-by-side vehicles with a customized 5.5-inch Tread navigator, beginning with the 2023 model year. (Photo: Business Wire)

Arctic Cat has selected Garmin to exclusively outfit its new Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition side-by-side vehicles with a customized 5.5-inch Tread navigator, beginning with the 2023 model year. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re honored that Arctic Cat has selected Garmin as standard equipment on its Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition side-by-side vehicles,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Garmin provides the perfect combination of cutting edge technology and reliability that is pivotal to the off-road experience, and we’re confident that Arctic Cat customers will appreciate having our rugged Tread navigators at their fingertips.”

The Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition is a take on the popular two-passenger side-by-side, which features an Off-Road Racing Style Suspension System as well as ADAPT CVT clutch for a smoother ride and enhanced power delivery. It’s equipped with a 998cc 130HP engine and 32-inch trail tires to dominate any terrain, as well as a new lower gear ratio transaxle that enhances traction. This vehicle is designed for technical trail riding, difficult climbs and rock crawling, making it an ideal match for the integrated Garmin Tread navigator.

“We chose to integrate the Garmin Tread with the Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition because it matches Garmin’s highly-regarded trail mapping and GPS capability with unmatched ride and handling,” said Trenton Munsell, Arctic Cat product manager for dirt. “Pairing with Garmin gives us the chance to leverage technology from the best in the business to give our customers what they want, the ultimate riding experience.”

The Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition includes a Tread navigator featuring a 5.5-inch ultrabright display and is paired with an extended range antenna that enhances communication performance. The rugged powersport device features turn-by-turn trail navigation1 with OpenStreetMap (OSM) and USFS Motor Vehicle Use Maps for traversing unpaved roads and trails. The navigator comes preloaded with topographic maps, U.S. public and private landowner information and subscription-free Birdseye Satellite Imagery. Users can also access inReach® functionality through compatible inReach devices (sold separately).

To learn more about the Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition, as well as other Arctic Cat off-road vehicles, please visit arcticcat.com/offroad.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the automotive industry and become essential to the lives of drivers, commuters and motorists of all types. Committed to designing user-friendly, purpose-built portable navigation solutions that enhance every drive, ride and adventure, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garmin on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 Limitations may exist in map data for some road and trail route suggestions. Always defer to all posted road signs and conditions during vehicle operation. The Garmin OpenStreetMap products are intended to be used only as a supplementary travel aid.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and inReach are registered trademarks, and Tread is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Satellite Imagery © Maxar Technologies.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About Arctic Cat

The Arctic Cat brand is iconic in the powersports industry, representing 60 years of snowmobiles, side-by-sides and ATVs that are renowned the world over for their power and performance. Arctic Cat snowmobiles, side-by-sides, ATVs and affiliated products are designed and manufactured in Thief River Falls, Minn. by Arctic Cat Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company that operates as part of the Textron Specialized Vehicles business. For more information, visit: www.arcticcat.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
