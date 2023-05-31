Conquer every day and every adventure with epix Pro Series from Garmin

Now available in three sizes, the ultimate high-performance smartwatches include vibrant AMOLED displays plus training and navigation features – all with exceptional battery life

OLATHE, Kan., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced epix™ Pro Series, its next-gen high-performance GPS smartwatches with a crystal-clear AMOLED display, rugged design and impressive battery life. Touting up to 31 days of battery life1, epix Pro Series is loaded with all-day health monitoring and fitness metrics to help users stay active. Plus, with three sizes to choose from – 42mm, 47mm and 51mm – and a built-in LED flashlight on each one, it's the perfect addition to any adventure.

"To be your best, you need the best, and we're excited to bring innovative features to our most capable smartwatch yet. Packed with innovative training tools, mapping updates, health and wellness insights and more, the new epix Pro Series means you no longer have to choose between the features you want, but rather which size is best for you." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

What's new to epix Pro Series

Choose from three size options to better fit any wrist.

to better fit any wrist. A built-in LED flashlight with variable intensities and strobe mode to provide greater awareness while training in the dark.

with variable intensities and strobe mode to provide greater awareness while training in the dark. Red Shift Mode changes display colors to shades of red to help users better acclimate to darker conditions and reduce sleep cycle disturbance.

changes display colors to shades of red to help users better acclimate to darker conditions and reduce sleep cycle disturbance. Stay active with dozens of new, preloaded activities including soccer, basketball, racquet sports, horseback riding and more.

including soccer, basketball, racquet sports, horseback riding and more. Get a better understanding of fitness levels with advanced training features such as hill score and endurance score .

and . Runners using the Up Ahead feature can now see certain POI (point of interest) checkpoints, like aid stations, right on a map to get a better understanding of what's ahead.

feature can now see certain POI (point of interest) checkpoints, like aid stations, right on a map to get a better understanding of what's ahead. An optimized heart rate sensor offers enhanced multisport performance tracking.

offers enhanced multisport performance tracking. New weather map overlays make it easier to view upcoming weather conditions.

make it easier to view upcoming weather conditions. Relief shading makes topographic maps more quickly readable for glanceable awareness.

Rugged by design

Built for 24/7 wear, epix Pro Series combines a resilient athletic design with premium materials like sapphire and titanium – each with a stunning, full-color AMOLED display. A responsive touchscreen complements the traditional 5-button design, allowing for quick access to maps, fitness stats, smart notifications and more. Compatible with a wide variety of metal, leather, nylon and silicone QuickFit™ bands, epix Pro Series can be just as easily worn in the boardroom as at the gym. Customers can also design their own epix Pro by mixing and matching bands and bezels with Your Watch, Your Way on garmin.com.

Conquer Every Hour

With dozens of built-in sports apps – including new team sport activities like football, baseball, softball and more – epix Pro Series provides data and insights for any passion. Whether working out at a gym or in the comfort of one's home, epix Pro Series tracks activities like strength, cardio, indoor rowing, stair stepping, yoga and HIIT. Users can also follow animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates workouts right on their watch screen. For those exploring the great outdoors, they can keep track of adventures like hiking, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, surfing, whitewater rafting and more.

Around-the-clock wearability

Designed for all-day wear, epix Pro Series includes advanced health and wellness tools, as well as a suite of smart features to keep users connected while on the go. Loaded with 24/7 health monitoring features, epix Pro Series includes a wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor2, Body Battery™ energy monitoring, jet lag adviser, advanced sleep monitoring and sleep score, and more. Users can also create a customized look at last night's sleep, their training outlook, Heart Rate Variability (HRV) status and more as soon as they wake up with the morning report feature.

Packed with connected features, epix Pro Series lets users: receive smart notifications; download songs from Spotify®, Deezer or Amazon Music (premium subscription required) for phone-free listening; workout with peace of mind with incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack3; breeze through checkout lines with Garmin Pay™ contactless payments4; and more.

Race day ready

Whether training for a 5K or something far longer, epix Pro Series is prepared for every step of the way. Every morning, users can receive a training readiness score to help them determine if it's a good day to go hard or take it easy while metrics like VO2 max, training load, training status and more will help them gauge overall performance. Those preparing for their next race can take advantage of free Garmin Coach 5K, 10K or half marathon training plans and also use the race widget to view training tips, completion time predictions and an entire week of daily suggested workouts. For runners going the distance, epix Pro Series includes a wide range of advanced training features, including PacePro™, ClimbPro, real-time stamina insights and wrist-based running power.

Navigate with ease

No matter where the next adventure leads, epix Pro Series includes premium mapping features to help explorers stay on track. SatIQ™ technology and multi-band signal reception combined with multi-GNSS provide superior positioning accuracy in challenging environments – all while optimizing battery life. Available on epix Pro Sapphire Editions, preloaded TopoActive maps provide multi-continent mapping from around the world to keep explorations on track. With an Outdoor Maps+ subscription (sold separately), users will receive premium mapping content, like satellite imagery, right on their watch. Before heading out, adventurers can create or find existing courses in Garmin Connect™ and seamlessly sync them to their watch, or, while out exploring, can use epix Pro Series to create round-trip routes on local paths using Trendline™ popularity routing. Plus, the bright AMOLED display makes these features pop – providing very detailed and easy to interpret maps so adventurers can make informed decisions.

Available models include epix Pro – 42mm, epix Pro – 47mm and epix Pro – 51mm, with options for standard and Sapphire Editions, and have a suggested retail price starting at $899.99. To learn more, visit www.garmin.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

1 Battery life based on epix Pro 51mm when smartwatch mode is enabled.

2 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox is not available in all countries.

3 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.

4 View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and epix, QuickFit, PacePro, SatIQ, SkiView, Garmin Connect, Trendline, Body Battery and Garmin Pay are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Amazon Music and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. SPOTIFY and the Spotify logo are among the registered trademarks of Spotify AB.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Schultz and Natalie Miller

913-397-8200

media.relations@garmin.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conquer-every-day-and-every-adventure-with-epix-pro-series-from-garmin-301838243.html

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.