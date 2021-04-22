Dear Body: Venu 2 Series Helps You Prioritize You

April 22, 2021

Dear Body,

Tonight I'm going to go to bed earlier - no more binging episodes or endless scrolling. Tomorrow we'll start out feeling fresh, rested and ready to tackle the day. Because life is better when we feel better.

At Garmin, with all of our services and products, we want to help you to live better, healthier lives - and that starts with listening to your bodies. We're all guilty of not hearing what they have to say. We're all guilty of skipping that workout, of choosing to chug more caffeine instead of getting more sleep, of speeding up when we should be slowing down - or of slowing down when we should be speeding up. We all have days when we don't put our own health and wellness at the forefront, and it takes a toll.

So now we're pledging to do better - and we're asking you to take that pledge with us. Follow along on @garminwellness as people from across the globe share stories about how they're prioritizing themselves, and be sure to tag us in your own Dear Body story for a chance to be featured.

It's not necessarily about losing weight (unless you want to) or running a marathon (again, unless you want to). It's about recognizing where you're falling short and making a commitment to prioritize yourself and your well-being - both mentally and physically, because it's critical that your mind and body are connected. It's about spending some time each day just focusing on you - and the Venu® 2 series was built to help in countless ways:

24/7 Health Monitoring: With just a quick glance down at your wrist, you'll be able to see your heart rate 1 , Pulse Ox 2 , stress level, hydration level and more for a comprehensive look at how your body is doing.

Sleep Score: Venu 2 tracks light, deep and REM sleep 1 to provide you with a Sleep Score that measures the quality and quantity of the previous night's sleep. Pulse Ox and respiration give additional insight into your breathing and oxygen levels throughout the night.

Fitness Age: There's an old adage that says you're only as old as you feel - and Venu 2 may be able to help you assign a direct number to that. Using your chronological age, activity levels, resting heart rate and BMI (or body fat percentage, if you also own a Garmin Index™ scale), your Venu 2 can calculate your 'fitness age' to help you determine how healthy your body is.

Body Battery™: Specific to Garmin devices, Body Battery is an energy-monitoring feature that tells you how 'charged' your body is in real time.

Workout Options: The Venu 2 series comes equipped with new activity profiles for HIIT (including AMRAP, EMOM and Tabata), plus over 25 other built-in indoor and GPS sports apps that include walking, cycling, Pilates, golf and more. There's even a feature within the strength-training profile that comes with graphics to show you exactly which muscle groups you targeted during any given workout.

1See Garmin.com/atacurracy

2This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.