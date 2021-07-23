Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Garmin Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin : 2021 Connect IQ Developer Award Winners

07/23/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021 Connect IQ Developer Award Winners
July 23, 2021

Each year Garmin users vote on their favorite Garmin Connect™ apps, watch faces and widgets - and not that we're partial or anything - but developers over the course of 2020 really knocked it out of the park. A hearty congratulations to this year's winners. We can't wait to see what you all come up with in time for next year's awards!

Best New Watch Face SHN TxD (Tactix D style) by SHN

From a developer who's won top honors for the second year in a row, this tactical watch face is loaded with stats.

Best Audio App Podcasts by LucaSax

This app lets you download your favorite podcast episodes, keep up to date with the most recent ones, organize your queue and resume listening right where you left off.

Best Edge® App Wind Direction by peterdedecker

This app accurately displays the direction of the wind relative to your path of travel. Helpful info for cyclists to know as they roll.

Best Active Lifestyle App SwimSports+ by f3b

A useful aid for swimmers, this app lets you record open water, lap pool and in-place swims, as well as kickboard, cardio, and even hot tub and spa sessions.

Best Wearable Smart App FeverMonitor by dev372

This widget turns your watch into a smart thermometer, automatically tracking your body temperature throughout the week and alerting you to any abnormal temperature changes.

Ready to dive in and see what else Connect IQ™ has to offer? Click here to add endless amounts of life and style to your Garmin watch.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 16:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARMIN LTD.
12:48pGARMIN : 2021 Connect IQ Developer Award Winners
PU
07/22GARMIN : GI 275 engine indication system updated with enhanced user experience
BU
07/21GARMIN : continues to enhance aviation safety with the introduction of Smart Gli..
BU
07/20ACTIVECAPTAIN COMMUNITY : A Boater's Best Friend(s)
PU
07/20OFF-ROAD BIKING : What You Need to Get Started
PU
07/20GARMIN : Pilot app adds new terminal environment NOTAM alerts and graphical runw..
PU
07/20GARMIN : announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 hel..
BU
07/19GARMIN : unveils new lithium-powered LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle, the ultimate ..
BU
07/15DEXCOM : Gets FDA Clearance to Share Glucose Monitoring Data With Third-Party De..
MT
07/15GARMIN : A Day at the Time Trial During the Tour de France
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 707 M - -
Net income 2021 1 038 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 29 027 M 29 027 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart GARMIN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 151,07 $
Average target price 144,11 $
Spread / Average Target -4,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARMIN LTD.26.25%27 740
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.21%91 917
ALLEGION PLC16.83%12 493
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.87%10 068
ADT INC.31.85%9 185
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565