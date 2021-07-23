Garmin : 2021 Connect IQ Developer Award Winners

July 23, 2021

Each year Garmin users vote on their favorite Garmin Connect™ apps, watch faces and widgets - and not that we're partial or anything - but developers over the course of 2020 really knocked it out of the park. A hearty congratulations to this year's winners. We can't wait to see what you all come up with in time for next year's awards!

From a developer who's won top honors for the second year in a row, this tactical watch face is loaded with stats.

This app lets you download your favorite podcast episodes, keep up to date with the most recent ones, organize your queue and resume listening right where you left off.

This app accurately displays the direction of the wind relative to your path of travel. Helpful info for cyclists to know as they roll.

A useful aid for swimmers, this app lets you record open water, lap pool and in-place swims, as well as kickboard, cardio, and even hot tub and spa sessions.

This widget turns your watch into a smart thermometer, automatically tracking your body temperature throughout the week and alerting you to any abnormal temperature changes.

Ready to dive in and see what else Connect IQ™ has to offer? Click here to add endless amounts of life and style to your Garmin watch.